A faster way to power your career move in tech

For Mr Daniel Teo, a facilities manager at the National Parks Board (NParks), upskilling with new tech skills helped him make a bigger impact at work.
Managing energy data across more than 400 parks, Mr Teo had built a dashboard on his own. But without formal training, he hit a ceiling when it came to automating tasks and incorporating advanced features.
To deepen his skills, he enrolled in the Specialist Diploma in Data Analytics at Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s (NP) School of InfoComm Technology (ICT). Designed for working adults, the part-time programme gave him the flexibility to upskill while continuing in his full-time role. He picked up essential coding and learnt to use robotic process automation tools.
The result? He developed an automation solution that saved NParks the workload of one full-time data entry staff. His initiative earned him both a Public Sector Transformation Award and an NParks Innovation Award.
Encouraged by the experience, Mr Teo completed a second course – the Specialist Diploma in Applied Generative AI – in six months. “The specialist diplomas enabled me to move from traditional facilities management into a more tech-driven position,” he said. “I now use AI and data analytics to streamline processes and improve productivity.”
Mr Teo’s story reflects a growing number of professionals who are building future-ready skills while remaining active in the workforce – a goal that NP ICT’s part-time programmes aim to support.
Mr Daniel Teo and Mr Jesse Loh share how NP ICT’s part-time diplomas helped them upskill, pivot careers and make a bigger impact at work. Video: Ngee Ann Polytechnic
LEARN AT YOUR OWN PACE
NP ICT’s courses are built with flexibility in mind. Classes follow a blended learning model that combines online and in-person sessions, helping learners balance study with work and personal commitments.
Modules can be stacked towards specialist diplomas, so learners can choose to progress at a comfortable pace or fast-track their learning. For instance, the Specialist Diploma in Data Analytics can be completed in nine months, and some learners have completed two specialist diplomas in under two years.
Graduates of selected ICT part-time diplomas may receive exemptions of up to 12 subject credits when applying for ModularMaster programmes at the Singapore University of Technology and Design, in fields such as data science and cybersecurity.
NP ICT learners can apply new skills on the job right away, says Dr Er Poi Voon, a lecturer and senior manager for CET at NP ICT. Video: Ngee Ann Polytechnic
CREDENTIALS THAT MATTER
Beyond flexibility, NP ICT’s programmes are designed to deliver real outcomes in today’s job market. Many include industry-recognised certifications from organisations such as CompTIA, EC-Council and PeopleCert, enabling learners to graduate with both academic qualifications and professional credentials valued by employers.
NP ICT works closely with industry to keep its training relevant. Corporate programmes are co-developed with companies such as UOB, foodpanda and YouTrip to ensure the content reflects current workplace needs.
“We understand the demands that working adults face – limited time, competing responsibilities and the need for tangible outcomes,” said Dr Joel Yang, director of NP ICT. “That’s why our programmes are modular and industry-aligned, equipping learners with the credentials and confidence to take the next step in their careers.”
Mr Jesse Loh’s journey shows how this approach can open new doors. Formerly a continuous improvement specialist in logistics, he now works as a cybersecurity analyst at Visa. While on a traineeship at the company, Mr Loh enrolled in NP ICT’s Specialist Diploma in Cybersecurity Practice to strengthen his technical skills.
“The course provided me with a broad understanding of key cybersecurity domains, including access management, encryption, network design and threat modelling,” said Mr Loh, who also holds a master’s degree in management. “It boosted my confidence to participate in technical discussions and gave me a clearer idea of where I want to deepen my expertise.”
Whether building specialised expertise or pivoting into a new field, NP ICT’s part-time programmes offer a practical way to gain future-ready skills without putting your career on hold.
