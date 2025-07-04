A faster way to power your career move in tech

For Mr Daniel Teo, a facilities manager at the National Parks Board (NParks), upskilling with new tech skills helped him make a bigger impact at work.

Managing energy data across more than 400 parks, Mr Teo had built a dashboard on his own. But without formal training, he hit a ceiling when it came to automating tasks and incorporating advanced features.

To deepen his skills, he enrolled in the Specialist Diploma in Data Analytics at Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s (NP) School of InfoComm Technology (ICT). Designed for working adults, the part-time programme gave him the flexibility to upskill while continuing in his full-time role. He picked up essential coding and learnt to use robotic process automation tools.

The result? He developed an automation solution that saved NParks the workload of one full-time data entry staff. His initiative earned him both a Public Sector Transformation Award and an NParks Innovation Award.

Encouraged by the experience, Mr Teo completed a second course – the Specialist Diploma in Applied Generative AI – in six months. “The specialist diplomas enabled me to move from traditional facilities management into a more tech-driven position,” he said. “I now use AI and data analytics to streamline processes and improve productivity.”

Mr Teo’s story reflects a growing number of professionals who are building future-ready skills while remaining active in the workforce – a goal that NP ICT’s part-time programmes aim to support.