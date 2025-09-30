Finding happiness in the everyday, the Hooga way

Comfort often comes from small, thoughtful choices. It’s the blanket placed just so on the couch, perfect for curling up with a book; the woody scent of a diffuser in the bedroom, easing the mind before sleep. For modern homeowners, these intentional details shape how a space feels – what the Scandinavians call hygge, a quiet sense of ease and renewal. Beyond aesthetics, hygge is about slowing down, being present and finding small moments of joy in everyday life.

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Hooga was created with this philosophy in mind. The lifestyle brand has steadily grown its following, expanding its catalogue with pieces that reflect simplicity, warmth and connection.

From calming colourways to soft, textural fabrics, Hooga’s curation resonates with those looking to make their home a sanctuary. Under Hooga International, the brand now operates 36 stores across Southeast Asia and the Middle East. It continues to grow, guided by its aim of bringing hygge to everyday life – transcending cultures and borders.

A PLACE IN EVERY HOME

Hooga curates its offerings into eight categories: Scent, Sleep, Bath, Chill, Neat, Tots, Pets and Commute.