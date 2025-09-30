Finding happiness in the everyday, the Hooga way
Comfort isn’t a luxury, but a way of living – one that this homegrown lifestyle brand brings to every space it touches.
Comfort often comes from small, thoughtful choices. It’s the blanket placed just so on the couch, perfect for curling up with a book; the woody scent of a diffuser in the bedroom, easing the mind before sleep. For modern homeowners, these intentional details shape how a space feels – what the Scandinavians call hygge, a quiet sense of ease and renewal. Beyond aesthetics, hygge is about slowing down, being present and finding small moments of joy in everyday life.
Founded in Singapore in 2018, Hooga was created with this philosophy in mind. The lifestyle brand has steadily grown its following, expanding its catalogue with pieces that reflect simplicity, warmth and connection.
From calming colourways to soft, textural fabrics, Hooga’s curation resonates with those looking to make their home a sanctuary. Under Hooga International, the brand now operates 36 stores across Southeast Asia and the Middle East. It continues to grow, guided by its aim of bringing hygge to everyday life – transcending cultures and borders.
A PLACE IN EVERY HOME
Hooga curates its offerings into eight categories: Scent, Sleep, Bath, Chill, Neat, Tots, Pets and Commute.
The Scent range centres on reed diffusers, scented candles and room sprays – subtle additions that lend each home a signature note, capable of lifting moods and stirring memories. Extending the sensory experience, recent additions include an eau de parfum collection, laundry pods and an expanded body care line featuring hand creams, body wash and shampoos.
The Sleep collection is defined by silky bedding and ergonomic pillows designed to ease the transition to rest. Its popularity has led to new accessories and fabrics such as Micro Tencel, known for its ultra-soft feel. Bath and Chill complete the picture of comfort with plush towels, cosy rugs and artful accents – all geared towards creating a calm, restorative atmosphere.
The Neat category celebrates the pleasure of home decoration, while Tots and Pets cater to younger family members and household companions. The newest addition, Commute, offers versatile bags and accessories designed for life on the move.
A calming aesthetic runs through each range – a hallmark of Hooga’s design philosophy. In line with its ethos, the pieces are thoughtfully made and accessibly priced, designed to feel at home in everyday life.
SPREADING THE SPIRIT OF HYGGE
What began as a homegrown concept has since expanded into a lifestyle label found in Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Bangkok, Dubai, Bahrain and Qatar. Each Hooga store carries the brand’s relaxed, timeless aesthetic while staying attuned to local cultures.
The outlets are designed as immersive, multi-sensory spaces where shoppers can explore ways to transform their living spaces into welcoming retreats. Warm lighting, soft music, subtle scents and tactile displays all echo the brand’s philosophy of comfort and ease.
In the Gulf, Hooga made its debut at Dubai Festival City Mall in 2024, before opening a second outlet at City Walk. The brand also left a distinctive mark at Dubai International Financial Centre with a unique design feature referencing the Supertrees inspired by Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay. At Dubai Hills Mall, Hooga introduced its first scent-focused store – an immersive space that highlights how scent can transform the home and elevate everyday rituals.
The Marassi Galleria store in Bahrain showcases thoughtfully designed interiors, offering an engaging shopping experience for home lovers. In Bangkok, Hooga took up residence at Centralworld, positioning itself at the heart of one of Thailand’s most vibrant lifestyle and retail districts.
EXPANDING HOOGA’S REACH
Hooga’s international growth is driven by its franchise model and partnerships. With plans to double its footprint within three years, the brand is focused on reaching more customers in both established and emerging markets. “We have always seen global expansion as the natural next step,” said Mr Koay Gray Sen, CEO of Hooga International. “With over 88 per cent of our products designed in-house and new launches yearly, we are confident that our exclusive designs will resonate with markets beyond where we currently operate.”
The franchise model is built around accessibility and long-term value, offering flexible design options, strong brand support – and no heavy uplift fees. It’s a framework that welcomes retail entrepreneurs, multi-brand operators, lifestyle investors and corporate groups with an interest in building communities around the hygge philosophy. “Our strategy is built on cost efficiency and high repeat purchases,” added Mr Koay.
As Hooga expands across borders, it welcomes collaborators who share its ethos of ease and intention – offering an opportunity to join a brand that connects emotionally with those shaping their own sanctuaries, and to bring the spirit of hygge into more homes around the world.
