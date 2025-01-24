Get the latest iPhone 16 at no cost, courtesy of M1

TRADE IN AND ENJOY A BRAND NEW PHONE

If you are ready to upgrade, simply bring your current working iPhone to any M1 shop, ensure it’s backed up, and swap it for the iPhone 16 128GB (usual price: S$1,299) or the iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB (usual price: S$1,899) by signing up or re-contracting on an unlimited data plan starting at S$64.95 a month.

The unlimited data plan includes a 36-month monthly device payment period, unlimited data, 600 call minutes and 100 SMS messages. There is no contract lock-in period – if customers opt for early termination, they only need to pay the remaining balance on the device, with no additional penalties.

CUTTING-EDGE FEATURES

The iPhone 16 series offers a range of eye-catching options across both the standard and Pro models. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come in five bold colours – black, white, pink, teal and ultramarine – while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are available in four premium titanium finishes: Black, white, natural and desert.

The Pro and Pro Max models sport the largest displays yet, with the Pro at 6.3 inches and the Pro Max at 6.9 inches. Despite the larger screens, they remain lightweight with slim borders, enhancing both design and durability.