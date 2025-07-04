Global Property Expo: Helping investors navigate international real estate
Organised by JLL, the event brings together developers, market insights and expert guidance to help buyers make informed cross-border investment decisions.
Investors in the Asia Pacific region play a major role in cross-border property transactions, contributing US$48.1 billion (S$61.8 billion) in 2023, according to international real estate services firm JLL. Singapore alone accounted for US$25.3 billion, second only to the United States.
The growing appetite for overseas residential assets reflects a broader shift towards portfolio diversification. By spreading investments across markets, currencies and economic cycles, investors can reduce exposure to domestic risks. “We’re seeing increased demand, particularly from high net worth families and professionals looking to diversify into markets such as Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom and the Middle East,” noted Mr James Puddle, head of international residential (Southeast Asia), JLL.
To support investors in exploring such opportunities, JLL is launching the inaugural Global Property Expo 2025 in Singapore. Taking place at Sands Expo & Convention Centre from Jul 18 to 20, the event will serve as a one-stop destination, featuring a curated showcase of properties, alongside panel discussions offering regional insights and practical guidance on buying property abroad.
A COMPREHENSIVE PLATFORM FOR OVERSEAS PROPERTY INVESTMENT
Investing in residential property abroad can be complex, often involving remote negotiations across time zones with foreign developers, banks and legal advisers.
The Global Property Expo aims to streamline this process by bringing together trusted developers from key markets – including Australia, Japan, the Middle East and Europe – while offering investors research-backed insights into emerging hotspots, rental yields and ownership rules.
Senior private banking partners, JLL capital markets specialists and financial industry professionals will weigh in on trending topics such as co-investment structures, fractional ownership models and risk-adjusted return benchmarks. Sessions like International Residential Investment 101 will cover cross-border due diligence, comparative yield profiles and currency-hedging strategies.
“These topics reflect questions often raised by high net worth and institutional investors – how to navigate emerging markets, structure debt, access residency programmes and optimise returns,” said Mr Puddle, who will moderate a panel titled Buying a Property Abroad: What to Look For in an Agent. He recommends that attendees come prepared with a focused list of questions to get the most out of their conference experience.
The conference will also tackle property ownership laws, tax regimes and residency-by-investment criteria. On-site legal experts will be available to offer guidance on jurisdictional requirements, tax implications and investment opportunities in cities such as Brisbane, Tokyo and Lisbon.
“What might normally take weeks of remote research is condensed into a three-day programme,” said Mr Puddle. “Investors will leave with a clear roadmap, whether that’s pursuing a specific development, engaging legal support or arranging financing.”
A NEW STANDARD FOR ASSESSING INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE
The curated showcase offers investors peace of mind by ensuring the credibility of participating developers and projects. “Every exhibitor is vetted through JLL’s network – including Leading Real Estate Companies of the World – so investors engage only with trusted names,” said Mr Puddle.
Ahead of the event, JLL’s Asia-Pacific research teams identified jurisdictions with strong fundamentals – high rental yields, stable governance and transparent regulations – and extended invitations to leading developers. These include Gurner Group in Australia, Escon in Japan and Emaar from the United Arab Emirates.
The expo’s one-stop format benefits developers as much as investors. With mandatory pre-registration, developers meet only serious buyers with verified purchasing capacity. At the same time, the investor pool is broadened as attendees discover accessible entry points such as fractional ownership and tokenisation.
Real-time feedback from participants at panel discussions and booths will help developers finetune their follow-up strategies during the event, in line with buyers’ interest in areas such as debt structures, yield expectations and ownership models.
“Our goal isn’t just to host a transactional event, but to create Asia’s flagship annual real estate investment forum – a single platform where curated projects, accessible financing and actionable market intelligence converge,” said Mr Puddle.
