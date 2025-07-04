Global Property Expo: Helping investors navigate international real estate

Investing in residential property abroad can be complex, often involving remote negotiations across time zones with foreign developers, banks and legal advisers.

The Global Property Expo aims to streamline this process by bringing together trusted developers from key markets – including Australia, Japan, the Middle East and Europe – while offering investors research-backed insights into emerging hotspots, rental yields and ownership rules.

Senior private banking partners, JLL capital markets specialists and financial industry professionals will weigh in on trending topics such as co-investment structures, fractional ownership models and risk-adjusted return benchmarks. Sessions like International Residential Investment 101 will cover cross-border due diligence, comparative yield profiles and currency-hedging strategies.

“These topics reflect questions often raised by high net worth and institutional investors – how to navigate emerging markets, structure debt, access residency programmes and optimise returns,” said Mr Puddle, who will moderate a panel titled Buying a Property Abroad: What to Look For in an Agent. He recommends that attendees come prepared with a focused list of questions to get the most out of their conference experience.

The conference will also tackle property ownership laws, tax regimes and residency-by-investment criteria. On-site legal experts will be available to offer guidance on jurisdictional requirements, tax implications and investment opportunities in cities such as Brisbane, Tokyo and Lisbon.

“What might normally take weeks of remote research is condensed into a three-day programme,” said Mr Puddle. “Investors will leave with a clear roadmap, whether that’s pursuing a specific development, engaging legal support or arranging financing.”

A NEW STANDARD FOR ASSESSING INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE