A healthier future for ASEAN: How unified labelling can benefit all

WHY A HARMONISED LABELLING SYSTEM MATTERS

Nutrition labelling regulations across ASEAN vary in the criteria used to assess products, nutrient reference values and even languages. This patchy landscape not only complicates compliance for businesses but may also leave consumers uncertain about their choices.

Singapore’s Nutri-Grade system, for instance, looks at sugar and saturated fat content, primarily for beverages. While the Council’s report acknowledged that it has been expanded to include certain pre-packaged foods, it also suggested that its scope can make it difficult for consumers to compare products across categories. Additionally, the report highlighted that nutrient-dense beverages like low-fat and whole milk – despite being rich in calcium, magnesium and essential vitamins – may receive lower grades due to their saturated fat content. This, the report indicated, illustrates the challenge of simplifying nutritional data, as focusing on specific nutrients may overlook broader health benefits.

The report also found that a more comprehensive approach, such as the Health Star Rating system used in Australia and New Zealand, could help bridge these gaps. By evaluating multiple nutrients, including sodium, energy, fibre and protein, the report noted that this system provides a balanced assessment of a product’s overall nutritional value.

Developed in consultation with policymakers and industry stakeholders, a unified FoPL system could enable consumers to acquire reliable information, ease regulatory burdens for businesses and advance ASEAN’s public health goals, the Council stated.

BEYOND BANS AND TAXES

According to the Council, traditional regulatory measures like bans and taxes often yield mixed results. In its report, it highlighted Thailand’s experience with graphic warning labels on alcohol, which are required to cover one-third of the packaging. While well-intentioned, these measures have had limited success in reducing consumption. Instead, they increased production costs and inadvertently pushed some consumers towards unregulated markets.

The Council advocates a more balanced strategy that involves industry self-regulation, public education campaigns and tailored interventions. Advertisers, for instance, could follow best practices set by organisations like the International Chamber of Commerce or local advertising authorities. Complementary initiatives could equip consumers with the knowledge to make healthier choices, while targeted measures focus on addressing specific health issues without disrupting entire markets.