How automation is getting smarter with AI agents
UiPath is creating solutions that optimise task distribution among humans, AI agents and robots to enable seamless collaboration across end-to-end business processes.
The emergence of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in 2022 sparked widespread excitement, but its limitations quickly became apparent.
Enterprises deploying AI-powered chatbots soon found that these systems require explicit instructions at every step. While competent at handling straightforward queries such as a bank’s opening hours, the chatbots often struggle with more complex issues, like resolving a billing dispute or addressing a customer complaint.
The next evolution in AI aims to bridge this gap. Agentic automation enables AI agents to determine the logical sequence of steps needed to achieve a goal without the need for constant human oversight.
Mr Tomur Ho, director of sales engineering (South Asia) at global enterprise automation and AI software company UiPath, describes AI agents as intelligent virtual assistants capable of reasoning and self-directed operation.
“Agentic automation transforms the way businesses operate, enabling robots, agents, people and systems to collaborate more effectively,” he said. “By coordinating actions across these groups, agentic automation can streamline complex business processes that were previously too unpredictable or non-routine to be automated.”
THE FUTURE OF WORK
Scaling AI adoption is a key pillar of Singapore’s Smart Nation vision, enabling businesses to stay competitive, boost productivity and drive innovation.
UiPath is contributing to this shift by developing technologies that emulate human intelligence, helping organisations of all sizes achieve greater efficiency and sustainable growth.
Agentic AI optimises task distribution among humans, AI agents and robots.
While AI excels at handling repetitive, data-intensive tasks, robots improve efficiency by automating rule-based processes. Meanwhile, AI agents can adapt to changes, make intelligent decisions and manage dynamic workflows.
“An agentic automation platform functions like a symphony conductor, orchestrating the roles of robots, AI agents and humans to ensure seamless collaboration across end-to-end business processes,” said Mr Ho.
According to the UiPath 2025 Agentic AI Report, which surveyed 250 information technology leaders in the United States, 90 per cent of respondents believe agentic AI could improve business processes such as workflow oversight, application integration and responsiveness to customers.
However, Mr Ho noted that many organisations struggle to identify the areas that would benefit most from an agentic ecosystem. To bridge this gap, UiPath is conducting workshops to help businesses pinpoint processes that can be transformed to enhance operational efficiency.
INNOVATING WITH AI ACROSS INDUSTRIES
With its ability to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs, agentic automation is making inroads across industries.
AI agents are revolutionising patient care in the healthcare sector. Virtual health assistants can provide round-the-clock support, real-time monitoring and personalised treatment recommendations – improving outcomes while easing the burden on medical professionals.
Healthcare organisations can further optimise workflows with solutions like UiPath Autopilot for Everyone, which automates routine tasks such as claims processing, appointment scheduling and medical conference planning. With customisable prompts, employees can boost productivity by accessing vast automation libraries and specialised AI models for tasks like document processing and context-aware data transfer.
For enterprises requiring deeper customisation, the UiPath Agent Builder offers a guided experience that lets in-house developers and business users design, test and deploy AI agents – whether building from scratch or adapting prebuilt templates from the UiPath Agent Catalog.
An insurance company, for example, could use Agent Builder to develop an AI agent capable of assessing claim validity, retrieving information from multiple sources and engaging with customers in a knowledgeable, empathetic manner while accelerating the claims process.
At the core of this innovation is the UiPath Platform, which integrates AI agents, robots, people and models to drive smarter decision-making across the enterprise.
Recognising that work takes place across diverse environments, UiPath takes an open and flexible approach to automation. Enterprise agents built on the UiPath Platform can integrate smoothly across various applications and ecosystems, enabling businesses to maximise the value of automation within their existing systems.
Maintaining well-defined boundaries for AI is crucial for responsible deployment. To support this, UiPath has introduced AI Trust Layer, which provides businesses with robust management, reporting and control capabilities to safeguard data and ensure governance over generative AI features and agents.
While agentic automation is set to become more widespread, human judgement, empathy and accountability remain irreplaceable in the workplace, emphasised Mr Ho. Even as automation takes enterprise productivity to new heights, people will continue to lead and make critical decisions.
“To drive innovation and maximise human potential, AI must be secure, accurate and resilient,” said Mr Ho. “Agentic automation enables enterprise-wide oversight to uphold compliance, safeguard privacy and security, and mitigate the risks of unethical or unchecked AI use. By working alongside people and AI, agentic AI has the power to transform entire industries.”
