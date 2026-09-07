How much protein do you need – and can you get enough from plants?

From grilled chicken breast salads to Greek yogurt bowls, protein is the poster child of the modern diet. Much of that attention has focused on building muscle, particularly among gym-goers and bodybuilders.

But protein does a lot more than that. Once digested, it is broken down into amino acids, which the body uses for tissue growth and repair, as well as enzyme and hormone production. Protein also helps maintain muscle, which we rely on for everyday movements such as getting up from a chair, climbing stairs or carrying groceries.

Protein needs can rise with age, during recovery from illness or with increased physical activity, said Ms Ng Poh Mun, a senior dietitian at health and wellness brand Kinohimitsu.

ARE YOU EATING ENOUGH PROTEIN?

Generally, adults aged 18 to 49 need about 0.8g of protein per kilogram of body weight a day, according to the Health Promotion Board. From age 50, that rises to about 1.2g per kilogram. That means a 65kg adult would need about 52g a day before age 50 and about 78g from age 50.

But meeting your protein target is not the only consideration. “What matters more is whether a person’s overall nutritional requirements are being met,” Ms Ng said. That includes getting enough energy, carbohydrates, fat, dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals.