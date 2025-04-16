How Singapore-based photographer Qi Hao shoots for the stars
With his Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, he brings a cinematic eye to everything from concerts to daily scenes – proving that the best camera might just be the one you have on hand.
From capturing the Milky Way in New Zealand to touring with X-pop group XG, photographer and content creator Hoong Qi Hao (@qhventures) has turned his passion for photography into a full-fledged career.
But his path wasn’t always clear-cut. While many of his peers took the traditional university route after National Service (NS), Mr Hoong made a bold decision to pursue photography full-time instead.
Before NS, he was already known as “that photographer guy” who taught himself to shoot by experimenting with compositions and roping in friends to model for his social media posts. As his skills developed, job opportunities began trickling in, though he had to turn many down due to his NS commitments.
“I knew I had to work exceptionally hard after NS to make up for lost time. That’s why I decided to go all in on photography instead of pursuing a degree right away,” said Mr Hoong, adding that he was thankful for his parents’ support.
Today, the 26-year-old is not just a photographer and filmmaker, but also a member of Samsung’s Team Galaxy, a global community of content creators pushing the limits of mobile photography. Through his collaboration with Samsung, he has shot Canadian pop star Tate McRae’s concert in Spain and worked on a pre-Olympics campaign in Thailand that was later featured on @SamsungWithGalaxy (all shot with the Galaxy S Series).
“Samsung trusts creators with the creative process, which I appreciate,” he shared. “The Thailand shoot, for instance, was one of the rare times I was in front of the camera. Seeing my work featured on such a big brand’s page was something I never expected.”
PASSION TURNED PROFESSION
Photography began as a hobby for Mr Hoong, who discovered his passion while studying media and communications in polytechnic. Inspired by visuals on Instagram, he began replicating shoots to sharpen his skills, sharing his progress on social media and gradually building a portfolio.
His first paid gig came unexpectedly when a lecturer referred him to a restaurant in need of a videographer. “I shot a video for them and they referred me to another client. That’s when I realised – I could make a living doing what I love,” he recalled.
Just as his travel content was gaining traction, the COVID-19 pandemic brought globe-trotting to a halt. Turning his lens to Singapore, he uncovered hidden corners of the city but soon began craving a new creative challenge.
When live events began returning, concert photography piqued his interest. Determined to break into the scene, Mr Hoong reached out to artists, promoters and managers online. His persistence paid off when Luke Olson from American indie band The Walters accepted his offer to shoot its Singapore show, opening the door to something bigger. “Now, I’m on a world tour with XG and that is the biggest highlight of my concert photography journey. I’m most excited for the group’s Coachella show in April and its final concert at Tokyo Dome in May,” he said.
While his style has taken on a “cinematic” flair – marked by contrasting cool and warm tones – Mr Hoong sees content creation as more than just visual appeal. It’s a means of connection, both with his audience and the brands he works with. Social media has been instrumental in that journey, helping him build a portfolio, grow a community and land collaborations with clients. But with visibility came greater pressure to deliver. “Once it became more than just ‘for fun’, I had to ensure I was consistently meeting client expectations. The challenge is balancing my artistic vision with what clients need – something I’m still working on,” he explained.
Even with a recognisable aesthetic, Mr Hoong tries to avoid sticking to one niche, preferring to keep his work adaptable across formats and audiences. That versatility has become a key strength as he continues to evolve as a creator.
HOW SAMSUNG ELEVATES HIS CREATIVE PROCESS
Mr Hoong’s first phone in secondary school was the Samsung Ace 2. Today, he shoots campaigns with the Galaxy S25 Ultra – a leap in technology he never imagined. “Back then, phones were just for calls and basic games. If you had told me that I’d one day have a phone with four lenses, I would have said that’s impossible,” he mused.
With Samsung’s Galaxy S Series, shooting and posting content on the go is effortless. “The easier your gear is to work with, the more likely you are to go out and create while staying in the moment,” he said. “With the Galaxy S25 Ultra, I don’t need to carry extra equipment – it has everything from a wide-angle lens to a telephoto lens to capture a variety of shots, and it performs exceptionally well in both bright and dark environments.”
This comes in especially handy when Mr Hoong attends concerts as a fan, without access to special vantage points. With his Galaxy S25 Ultra, he’s able to capture a wide variety of shots from a single spot with ease. He also makes use of the phone’s Pro Mode when he wants full control over the camera settings, whether it’s slowing the shutter speed for drag shots or shooting in RAW format for greater flexibility during editing.
Beyond image quality, Mr Hoong appreciates the phone’s AI features that make his work more efficient. “These are incredibly useful for everyday tasks – whether it’s finding photography locations, using Live Translate when I travel for work and need to communicate with people in a foreign language, or summarising articles,” he added.
Battery life is also never a concern. The Galaxy S25 Ultra offers up to 31 hours of video playback on a full charge, and its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor ensures smooth performance while filming and editing.
THE BEST CAMERA IS THE ONE YOU HAVE
A common misconception is that professional photography requires expensive gear, said Mr Hoong.
“Gear can elevate your work if used properly, but you don’t need expensive gear to create high-quality content. The most important thing is capturing the moment. If the moment isn’t right, no amount of expensive gear will make it a great shot,” he added.
His advice for aspiring photographers and content creators? “Go out and create. The most important step is starting. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes – embrace them and learn from them. The more you create and experiment, the better you’ll get.”
