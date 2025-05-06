The human edge in an AI-driven world
Adult Learning Xchange 2025 spotlights how continuous learning and upskilling can equip individuals to succeed in an intelligence-augmented workplace.
Amid news of artificial intelligence (AI) disrupting jobs and the country expanding its AI workforce, many professionals in Singapore are grappling with what it takes to not just adapt, but also succeed, in an AI-driven future. That question lies at the heart of this year’s Adult Learning Xchange 2025 (ALX2025), a biennial symposium hosted by the Institute for Adult Learning (IAL).
Taking place on May 29 and 30 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, ALX2025 is a gathering of leaders in education, business, government and technology who will deep-dive into this year’s theme: From wow to how: Unleashing human brilliance with AI.
ALX2025, a continuous learning and training event by the Institute for Adult Learning, gathers global experts to explore AI’s transformative impact on adult learning.
“AI is now an integral part of our lives, shaping how we work, learn and engage in leisure activities,” said Dr Samson Tan, director for learning and professional development at IAL and chairman of the ALX2025 organising committee. “From smart automation in industries like logistics and finance to AI-powered chatbots in customer service, technology is streamlining tasks and transforming job roles.”
“ALX2025 takes us beyond the initial buzz surrounding AI to exploring its tangible application in adult learning within professional environments,” Dr Tan added.
Some key questions that will be tackled during the event include finding the right balance between using AI to elevate, rather than replace, the human workforce, and how employers can harness emerging technologies to enhance learning and development across their organisations.
Another central discussion will focus on how organisations can overcome resistance to AI adoption, build trust in new systems and ensure inclusive access to learning opportunities. These issues are especially pertinent as businesses invest in digital transformation but face challenges in aligning workforce readiness and culture.
WHAT TO LOOK FORWARD TO
Designed for educators, instructional designers, corporate learning and development teams, human resource leaders and government agencies, ALX2025 aims to encourage cross-sector dialogue and collaborative problem-solving to drive meaningful action.
As AI rapidly reshapes the skills landscape, the event provides an important platform for Singapore’s training and adult education professionals to explore how AI is transforming learning delivery, curriculum design, workforce development and the role of educators themselves.
During the two-day event, attendees can expect keynote speeches from global academic and industry thought leaders, who will share perspectives on AI’s integration in higher education, the transformation of workplace learning and human-centric approaches to AI adoption.
One of the event’s highlights is a fireside chat with Dr Klara Jelinkova of Harvard University, which will offer an inside look at how one of the world’s leading institutions is applying AI to reshape the learning experience. For educators looking to refine assessment practices, a masterclass by Dr Thomas Guskey, professor emeritus at the University of Kentucky, will cover the principles of competency-based assessment and how they can be applied meaningfully in adult learning environments.
Participants will also have the opportunity to embark on learning journeys to organisations such as CapitaLand, Meta and ST Engineering. These visits provide a behind-the-scenes view of how AI, neuroscience and immersive technologies are being used to enhance employee learning and drive transformation on the ground.
Complementing these sessions is the Tech Showcase, which will feature innovations designed to improve employee performance, boost engagement and align learning with business goals. The exhibit will include solutions such as AI-powered wearables to increase healthcare efficiency, spatial intelligence platforms for information mapping, and virtual reality simulations for skills application in real-world contexts.
SHAPING SMARTER FUTURES
ALX2025 addresses some of the most pressing challenges in adult learning, from driving personalisation and ensuring digital equity to preparing workers for the jobs of tomorrow.
Beyond immediate solutions, the event advances the broader mission of cultivating a culture of lifelong learning and equipping professionals with future-ready skills. From leveraging AI tools for personalised learning experiences to rethinking competencies for the future, ALX2025 will spotlight strategies that ensure human expertise remains at the heart of lifelong learning in an increasingly automated world.
“We’ve made meaningful strides in recent years by establishing a strong foundation of knowledge and proactively integrating emerging technologies into our practices,” said Dr Tan. “To continue to ace this space, we need to further engage our creativity to reimagine how technology can be applied in bold, transformative ways.”
Join IAL in shaping the future of adult learning with AI. To secure your spot, visit the Adult Learning Xchange 2025 website.