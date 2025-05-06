The human edge in an AI-driven world

“AI is now an integral part of our lives, shaping how we work, learn and engage in leisure activities,” said Dr Samson Tan, director for learning and professional development at IAL and chairman of the ALX2025 organising committee. “From smart automation in industries like logistics and finance to AI-powered chatbots in customer service, technology is streamlining tasks and transforming job roles.”

“ALX2025 takes us beyond the initial buzz surrounding AI to exploring its tangible application in adult learning within professional environments,” Dr Tan added.

Some key questions that will be tackled during the event include finding the right balance between using AI to elevate, rather than replace, the human workforce, and how employers can harness emerging technologies to enhance learning and development across their organisations.

Another central discussion will focus on how organisations can overcome resistance to AI adoption, build trust in new systems and ensure inclusive access to learning opportunities. These issues are especially pertinent as businesses invest in digital transformation but face challenges in aligning workforce readiness and culture.

WHAT TO LOOK FORWARD TO

Designed for educators, instructional designers, corporate learning and development teams, human resource leaders and government agencies, ALX2025 aims to encourage cross-sector dialogue and collaborative problem-solving to drive meaningful action.