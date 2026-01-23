Inside Schneider Electric’s skills-first approach to careers

One software leader’s next career move was shaped by his skills rather than where he was based. Previously based in Beijing, he used Career Hub to discover a role in Singapore that aligned with his skills and aspirations. With support from line managers in both locations, he made the move and now works as a software leader and solution architect, helping to connect expertise across offices.

Schneider Electric also encourages what it calls T-shaped development: deep expertise in a core area, combined with broader understanding across functions. One example is a leader who began in marine and offshore sales, later overseeing a buildings business unit before moving into country leadership roles. He now holds a regional vice-president position, drawing on both functional depth and cross-business experience to make decisions and lead teams.

Singapore plays a key role in this skills-first approach. As one of Schneider Electric’s strategic hubs, it hosts local, regional and global roles. “By having multiple hubs, we bring career development closer to our people,” said Ms Chia.

WORKING ACROSS LIFE STAGES

About 7 per cent of Schneider Electric’s workforce in Southeast Asia are around a decade of retirement, while 52 per cent are aged 35 or younger. Across its offices in the region, four generations work side by side. This mix makes intergenerational learning a regular part of work rather than an occasional initiative.

Ms Chia said the company consciously creates opportunities for employees to learn from one another, whether through mentoring, reverse mentoring or project work that brings together people at different stages of their careers.

The company’s senior talent programme reflects the different priorities of employees approaching retirement. “Some want to continue contributing, while others are focused on leaving a legacy or easing into retirement,” said Ms Chia. “We support all of that.”

A conversation with a friend about education and vocational training prompted one employee to focus his final years at Schneider Electric on volunteering. Drawing on his supply chain experience, he helped refurbish donated laptops and ran jewellery-making workshops for refugees. Within a year, the initiative became self-sustaining, providing Afghan refugees with a creative outlet as well as opportunities to earn an income.

For early-career employees, the Schneider Graduate Programme and Sustainability Leadership Programme offer rotations across roles and teams. Ms Chia recalled placing a new graduate, who had only been with the company for 16 months, into a position previously held by a manager. The graduate later went on to lead regional projects and contribute to wider initiatives.