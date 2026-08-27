Inside the technologies reshaping healthcare in Asia
Medical Fair Asia 2026 will spotlight advances in AI-assisted diagnostics and connected care, alongside concurrent exhibitions on medical manufacturing, rehabilitation and workplace safety.
An artificial intelligence (AI) system that can spot polyps during an endoscopy. An anaesthesia breathing circuit made with sugarcane-based bioplastic. Exoskeletons that can support rehabilitation – and reduce physical strain at work.
These are among the technologies visitors can expect to see when four exhibitions spanning healthcare, medical manufacturing, rehabilitation and workplace safety come together at Marina Bay Sands next month.
The 16th edition of Medical Fair Asia 2026 will take place alongside the seventh Medical Manufacturing Asia 2026, the inaugural RehaCare Asia 2026 and the 15th Occupational Safety + Health Exhibition Asia 2026 (OS+H Asia).
Organised by Messe Dusseldorf Asia, the three medical exhibitions will feature more than 10,000 products and solutions from over 1,000 exhibitors across 40 countries and regions. OS+H Asia will also welcome 150 exhibitors from 20 countries.
Mr Lars Wismer, managing director of Messe Dusseldorf Asia, said: “Medical Fair Asia sits at the centre of a broader healthcare ecosystem, with Medical Manufacturing Asia extending into engineering and production, RehaCare Asia into rehabilitation and healthy ageing, and OS+H Asia into worker well-being and safety.”
The links between these areas are becoming more apparent. Rising temperatures and ageing populations, for example, have implications not only for healthcare systems but also for how people work, recover from injury and remain independent as they grow older.
HEALTHCARE INNOVATION IN PRACTICE
At Medical Fair Asia 2026, visitors can see technologies ranging from portable wireless ultrasound systems that deliver real-time imaging through mobile devices to compact infusion pumps for antibiotics, chemotherapy and pain management.
The new Future for Health Zone will spotlight AI, robotics, wearables, connected health and data analytics that could support earlier detection, clinical decision-making and healthcare delivery beyond hospital settings.
The exhibition will also feature the K-AI Medical Diagnostic Hub, which takes visitors through an AI-enabled patient journey from screening and diagnosis, and LaunchPad Innovation, where emerging medtech companies can connect with potential partners.
As Medical Fair Asia’s healthcare innovation partner, SingHealth will present ideas from its Alice Lee Innovation Centre of Excellence, showing how healthcare solutions are co-developed, tested and translated into clinical applications.
FROM DESIGN TO PRODUCTION
Bringing medical technologies into wider use also depends on how they are made.
Medical Manufacturing Asia shifts the focus to the engineering and production behind medical devices, giving visitors a closer look at the technologies and processes involved.
Alleima Advanced Materials will demonstrate how navigation and real-time sensing can be integrated into a single wire-based cable for smaller and smarter minimally invasive devices, while Dou Yee Technologies will showcase micro-metal injection moulding used to produce ultra-small, complex medical components.
FROM HOSPITAL TO HOME
By 2050, one in four people in Asia and the Pacific is expected to be aged 60 or older – or 1.3 billion people. This demographic shift is expected to increase the burden of chronic disease and drive demand for community-based care, preventive healthcare and rehabilitation services.
RehaCare Asia will showcase technologies that support recovery and independent living – from mobility aids to customised e-health platforms.
At the MotusAcademy x RehaCare Asia leadership forum, participants will examine the workflow integration and sustainable care models needed to move rehabilitation technologies from pilot programmes into routine care.
WHERE HEALTHCARE MEETS WORKPLACE SAFETY
The same demographic and technological shifts also have implications for the workplace. As climate change and ageing workforces reshape working conditions, OS+H Asia will address heat resilience, mental well-being and advanced safety solutions.
With Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower and Workplace Safety and Health Council serving as knowledge authority, the programme will draw on policy expertise, technologies and workplace practices designed to address these risks.
One highlight is the Future Frontier and Exo Park, featuring AI-powered systems, smart personal protective equipment and exoskeleton technology. Exoskeletons also illustrate the link with rehabilitation: They can reduce physical strain at work while supporting recovery.
Mr Wismer said: “Whether it is healthcare innovation, medical manufacturing, rehabilitation or workplace safety, we want the exhibitions to be where people come not only to see what is new, but to meet the people who can help turn those ideas into practical partnerships across Southeast Asia.”
Pre-register at the Medical Fair Asia 2026 website for an all-access pass to the four exhibitions.