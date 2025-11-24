Keeping Singapore safe in a changing security landscape
For over 50 years, Motorola Solutions has helped the nation’s public safety and enterprise sectors stay secure, connected and ready to respond as threats evolve.
Singapore’s standing as one of the world’s safest countries reflects decades of investment in security, planning, policymaking and technology. But even with this strong foundation, the challenges facing public safety agencies and businesses are evolving quickly.
Rising cyberthreats, growing demands for faster incident response and higher public expectations for transparency and efficiency in public services are placing more pressure on those tasked with protecting people and assets. In sectors such as transport, logistics and hospitality, operational resilience relies not only on physical security, but also on robust communication systems.
Motorola Solutions has been supporting Singapore’s public safety agencies and enterprises with mission-critical communication technologies for five decades. Its deep-rooted partnerships with local organisations have shaped the company’s evolution from a radio communications provider to a developer of an integrated technology ecosystem combining voice, video, software and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.
THE ROLE OF TRUSTED PARTNERSHIPS
Singapore’s ability to stay ahead of emerging threats is underpinned by long-term collaboration among government agencies, critical infrastructure operators and technology providers.
“By working closely with government and enterprise organisations, and drawing on the capabilities of a highly skilled local workforce, Motorola Solutions’ growth has mirrored Singapore’s rise as a nation that prioritises productivity, safety and national security,” said Mr Rajat Gupta, managing director and vice president (Asia, Middle East and Africa) of Motorola Solutions.
This collaborative model ensures that technology evolves in step with changing needs – from maintaining daily operations to post-incident reviews that increasingly rely on data analytics and AI.
For instance, transport operators such as SBS Transit use Motorola Solutions’ TETRA radio system to enable real-time communication and coordination. This supports reliable service, fast incident response, emergency call buttons on trains and timely announcements across trains and platforms.
BUILDING RESILIENCE THROUGH TECHNOLOGY
The focus on collaboration extends to technological innovation. Motorola Solutions’ voice, video and software technologies help agencies and enterprises maintain operational readiness in a fast-changing environment.
“Each of these technology platforms is highly effective on its own, but integration amplifies their collective impact,” said Mr Gupta.
Public safety agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs use secure radio networks and devices to coordinate responses across police, civil defence, border security and maritime operations. These capabilities have since evolved to include software that enables different agencies to connect securely through a shared communication network – essential for coordinated, multi-agency responses and for supporting frontline personnel using different types of communication devices.
“With AI-powered video security, command centre software, smart sensors and team-based radio communication supporting them, teams can see, hear and sense more of what’s happening around them,” said Mr Gupta.
DESIGNED FOR RESILIENCE AND RELIABILITY
Whether ensuring smooth day-to-day operations or managing major incidents, frontline operators increasingly need tools that are both dependable and adaptable.
This is especially critical in Asia Pacific, which experiences about 40 per cent of the world’s natural disasters. Public safety agencies and humanitarian aid providers in the region face growing pressure to respond swiftly – placing greater demands on secure, high-performance communications networks that can operate without fixed infrastructure.
Motorola Solutions’ acquisition of Silvus Technologies strengthens its capabilities in this area. Silvus specialises in mission-critical mobile ad-hoc networks – software-defined, high-speed networks that deliver reliable data, voice and video communications in dynamic environments. Its mesh networking technology enables real-time transmission and creates a self-healing, scalable network that can connect devices, sensors, drones and other nodes – providing resilient connectivity even where conventional infrastructure may be unavailable or compromised.
There is also a growing need to enhance physical security at defence and public safety facilities. This has led to wider adoption of advanced video security systems with AI capabilities that can detect unusual activity – such as unauthorised individuals and vehicles – and alert control room staff to potential threats.
A rising emphasis on transparency, safety and public trust has also driven adoption of mobile video security, including body cameras. Public safety personnel, along with workers in retail, hospitals, hotels, schools and sports venues, recognise the value of body cameras in improving safety for both staff and the communities they serve.
“Security is embedded throughout Motorola Solutions’ product ecosystem, providing multi-layered protection to safeguard sensitive information and operations,” added Mr Gupta.
The company prioritises research and development, investing in responsibly and ethically developed AI to deliver real-time insights and empower decision-making.
Innovations such as SVX – a remote speaker microphone that integrates secure voice, video and AI – and Assist, the company’s public safety AI assistant, are helping frontline officers do more with less and operate more efficiently. These technologies leverage voice, video and data across public safety databases to generate more accurate insights, while keeping users in control.
Singapore’s position as a global technology hub makes it an ideal base for continued innovation and collaboration. “Looking ahead, Motorola Solutions will continue to strengthen partnerships and support our local customers in their digital transformation with our ecosystem of voice, video, software and AI solutions,” said Mr Gupta.
Find out more about Motorola Solutions’ safety and security technologies.