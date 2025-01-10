Learning in harmony: How early exposure to music sets children up for academic success

When five-year-old Janelle Tan came home singing a song about the water cycle, her mother, Ms Yeo Pei Qin, was amazed. “She could explain concepts like evaporation and condensation,” Ms Yeo said. “She learned all that new vocabulary in a fun and engaging way through music.”

Janelle and her three-year-old sister both attend Kinderland Preschool @ Marine Parade, where their older sister graduated in 2023. Backed by four decades of experience in early childhood education across Singapore and Asia, Kinderland offers a distinctive music-infused curriculum designed to give children an advantage in the early years of their life.

The early years of a child’s life are a crucial period of growth and development. During this time, young minds are soaking up new experiences that form the building blocks for their cognitive abilities, social skills and emotional resilience.

Music has long been proven to be a powerful tool in early education. Studies show that music goes beyond entertainment; it supports the development of critical skills such as problem-solving, creativity and emotional awareness.

A MELODY FOR THE MIND

Even the youngest children light up when they experience music – whether it’s singing a tune, clapping to a beat or tapping away on a toy keyboard.

Research shows that music activates key areas of the brain tied to language, hearing and motor control, all of which play a role in literacy and cognitive development.

Singing, for example, engages the brain in processing the melody, lyrics, rhythm, expressions and gestures simultaneously – a multitasking feat that stimulates both hemispheres and builds neural networks essential for academic tasks. A 2009 study led by Dr Ellen Winner, a psychology professor at Boston College, and Dr Gottfried Schlaug, a neurology professor at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, adds weight to this. Children who received 15 months of weekly music instruction and practice showed enhanced brain networks associated with sound discrimination and motor tasks.