A legacy in motion: 4 considerations as family needs and markets change

Your intentions may be clear at the outset: to provide for a spouse, support a child or preserve what you have built for the next generation. But over the decades, families rarely remain the same.

Children become financially independent. Grandchildren enter the picture. Family wealth may come to span businesses, investments and borders. Who needs support – and how you want to provide it – may also change.

For affluent families, legacy planning therefore goes beyond deciding how much to pass on. It can also mean considering how wealth is managed over time, how different needs are met and how a family’s wishes are carried forward.

Mr Lim Yuting, CEO of Prudential Financial Advisers Singapore, said clients increasingly want certainty that their legacy will reach the right people. “As families grow across generations, there’s also greater demand for plans that can adapt – such as changing who is protected or who controls the policy, instead of requiring a new policy each time.”

PruApex Legacy Index II (PALI II), an indexed universal life plan from Prudential, is designed with this longer horizon in mind. It combines legacy planning with market index-linked growth potential, while offering policyowners options to adjust how the policy is managed and paid out. For families planning across generations, four considerations can help shape how wealth is protected, grown and eventually passed on.