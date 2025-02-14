A life-saving gift of love: He donated his kidney to restore his wife’s health

‘I DID NOT WANT HER TO SUFFER’

In Singapore, more than 400 patients are currently waiting for a deceased-donor renal transplant. Finding an exact match for a kidney is rare, and living organ donations where organs are procured from living donors are even rarer.

“It was heartbreaking to watch her endure the effects of dialysis,” said Mr Tan. “She put up a strong front so I wouldn’t worry, but I could see her struggling. I love her very much and I could not bear to see her suffer any longer.”

Everything seemed to be in place for the couple to undergo surgery. Both are physically fit, and they even share the same blood type, which is traditionally a key factor in transplant compatibility.

However, according to Dr Yang, modern immunosuppressants have significantly reduced the chances of organ rejection, making successful kidney transplants possible even between donors and recipients with different blood types. Similarly, kidney size, once a limiting factor, is no longer a major concern.

“Mr Tan had no doubt that he wanted to be considered for donation,” said Dr Yang. However, Mrs Tan was uncomfortable with the idea as she worried about the potential risks to her husband’s health.

“It was difficult to convince her as she was afraid the surgery would affect my well-being,” said Mr Tan. “I told her I simply wanted her to be free of her pain. The doctors were also very positive and reassured her that everything would be fine.”

A NEW LEASE ON LIFE

The living donor transplant was performed by a surgical team led by urologist Dr Lee Fang Jann and general surgeon Dr Chia Kok Hoong.

Following a thorough assessment, Dr Lee determined that Mr Tan was an ideal candidate for a laparoscopic donor nephrectomy – a minimally invasive procedure that removes a kidney from a living donor using a camera and small abdominal incisions.

The surgery took place in December last year, less than a year after Mrs Tan’s diagnosis. It was a milestone for Farrer Park Hospital, marking its first living donor transplant since its founding in 2016. The procedure was a success, with the transplanted kidney functioning immediately.

“Mrs Tan was up and walking in the ward just six days after surgery,” said Dr Yang. “However, as with all transplant recipients, she will require long-term immunosuppressants and lifelong monitoring of her metabolic parameters.”