A lifelong passion: Staying energised through work and art
Running a business gives Ms Jane Goh the opportunity to share her wisdom, pursue her interests and stay meaningfully engaged with society.
For most, the thought of starting work before 6.30am might feel like a chore. But for 77-year-old Jane Goh, it brings a deep sense of purpose. “Perhaps it’s my love for the business that keeps me happy and healthy,” she reflected.
As the co-founder of RJ Paper, Ms Goh has been at the heart of the company since its inception in 1987. Today, she works alongside her daughter Jeanette Lim, 49, who has taken the reins of the business. While Ms Lim oversees operations and travels monthly to their Kuala Lumpur office, Ms Goh focuses on human resources, financial management and the day-to-day administrative tasks that keep the company humming.
WHERE PAPER MEETS ART
RJ Paper began with a focus on eco-friendly paper for promotional materials like brochures and packaging. On select weekends, Ms Goh collects off-cuts and waste paper from the warehouse to create handmade paper for exhibitions, bookmaking and art projects.
Given her work with paper, it seemed fitting for Ms Goh to explore art further. Her passion for creativity was sparked when she attended a part-time figure drawing course at LASALLE College of the Arts when she was 50. The experience transformed her perspective, teaching her to observe objects critically and embrace abstract thinking.
Drawing also became a meaningful source of relaxation. “Attending drawing class once a week was a therapeutic retreat from the busyness of everyday life,” she shared. “What I love most is the simple joy of drawing with ink on paper.”
In 2023, Ms Goh held a solo art exhibition at Objectifs, an independent non-profit visual arts space, showcasing pieces created on RJ Paper’s stock. Proceeds from the exhibition were donated to Objectifs for its fund-raising programme.
LEADING WITH COMPASSION AND STAYING CONNECTED
Beyond steering RJ Paper’s growth, Ms Goh finds purpose in mentoring her staff, sharing valuable insights gained from decades of experience.
When a junior team member suffered a personal financial loss, Ms Goh immediately stepped in to help, accompanying her to file a police report and offering emotional support.
“I strive to be more of a supportive, maternal figure than an authoritative one,” she explained. “I prioritise listening, offering guidance during difficult times and creating an environment where my team feels safe to share their challenges and grow from them.”
To boost their career development, Ms Goh advises her staff to remain open to learning, as it can lead to new opportunities. Her own curiosity keeps her engaged – she regularly connects with the company’s IT team to stay abreast of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and tools such as ChatGPT. “I’ve been learning to navigate the company’s computer system so I can step in as a back-up whenever a staff member is on leave,” she said.
Despite her full-time responsibilities, Ms Goh maintains a well-rounded life. “I still meet friends for meals or tea and enjoy the freedom to travel. When I need rest and renewal, I make time to recharge,” she added.
Interacting with younger folk – including writers, poets, artists, graphic designers and illustrators – helps her stay mentally active and stimulated. “These intellectuals from the art scene fill my mind with beauty and passion,” she shared.
Research also indicates that social participation positively impacts the mental well-being of seniors in Singapore. For Ms Goh, connecting with young creatives has been immensely rewarding. “They’ve taught me to be more open-minded and accepting of differences,” she said. “In return, I hope to show them the importance of balance and self-confidence – to take pride in their work without tying their self-worth solely to others’ opinions.”
Outside her professional commitments and artistic pursuits, Ms Goh enjoys gardening, reading, and listening to classical Chinese music and audio stories.
Still, it’s the small, everyday moments at work that she cherishes most – whether it’s reading email, tending to the office garden, chatting with staff or simply feeling the texture of paper. “Working keeps me young, healthy and connected to the world outside,” she said.
