A lifelong passion: Staying energised through work and art

For most, the thought of starting work before 6.30am might feel like a chore. But for 77-year-old Jane Goh, it brings a deep sense of purpose. “Perhaps it’s my love for the business that keeps me happy and healthy,” she reflected.

As the co-founder of RJ Paper, Ms Goh has been at the heart of the company since its inception in 1987. Today, she works alongside her daughter Jeanette Lim, 49, who has taken the reins of the business. While Ms Lim oversees operations and travels monthly to their Kuala Lumpur office, Ms Goh focuses on human resources, financial management and the day-to-day administrative tasks that keep the company humming.

WHERE PAPER MEETS ART

RJ Paper began with a focus on eco-friendly paper for promotional materials like brochures and packaging. On select weekends, Ms Goh collects off-cuts and waste paper from the warehouse to create handmade paper for exhibitions, bookmaking and art projects.

Given her work with paper, it seemed fitting for Ms Goh to explore art further. Her passion for creativity was sparked when she attended a part-time figure drawing course at LASALLE College of the Arts when she was 50. The experience transformed her perspective, teaching her to observe objects critically and embrace abstract thinking.

Drawing also became a meaningful source of relaxation. “Attending drawing class once a week was a therapeutic retreat from the busyness of everyday life,” she shared. “What I love most is the simple joy of drawing with ink on paper.”

In 2023, Ms Goh held a solo art exhibition at Objectifs, an independent non-profit visual arts space, showcasing pieces created on RJ Paper’s stock. Proceeds from the exhibition were donated to Objectifs for its fund-raising programme.

LEADING WITH COMPASSION AND STAYING CONNECTED