Maxx: The SIM-only plan from M1 that delivers more for less

For those who frequently travel across the Johor-Singapore Causeway for business or leisure, staying connected with family and friends is essential. Maximising mobile data without the hassle of lengthy contracts, hidden charges or unexpected costs is a priority, along with ensuring great value for money.

That’s where M1’s Maxx SIM-Only Plan comes in. This no-contract mobile plan – also available as an eSIM – offers 290GB of local data, usable in Singapore and Malaysia. At just S$7.90 a month, Maxx lets you enjoy seamless connectivity on an award-winning network, no matter where your travels take you.

CROSS BORDERS WITH EASE

A SIM-only plan provides a SIM card without a device bundled in, allowing users to keep their existing phone while enjoying benefits such as free caller ID, call minutes, SMS and data. Maxx offers a range of SIM-only bundles, fully loaded with mobile data and call minutes.

The Maxx SIM-Only Plan is particularly ideal for frequent travellers across the Asia-Pacific region. In addition to 290GB of local data for Singapore and Malaysia, the plan comes with 10GB of comprehensive data roaming for Asia Pacific destinations such as Thailand and Taiwan, as well as 2GB of international roaming data for popular destinations such as China, Australia, Japan and South Korea – all with no extra roaming charges.

According to Mr Anand Prakash, marketing director at M1 Limited, Maxx was launched in response to the growing availability of SIM-only plans offering generous local and roaming data packages. “This is a strategic move to ramp up M1’s offerings and drive its momentum in providing competitive, value-added mobile plans that cater to the evolving needs of consumers in Singapore,” he said.

“At just S$7.90 a month, the Maxx plan currently provides the most local data that can be used in both Singapore and Malaysia, along with the highest roaming allowance for this price point,” Mr Prakash added. He also highlighted that customers can be assured of reliable connectivity, with M1’s 4G coverage reaching 99 per cent of Singapore.

MULTIPLE BENEFITS IN ONE FLEXIBLE PLAN

In addition to its data offerings, the Maxx SIM-Only Plan includes 500 minutes of local outgoing calls, unlimited incoming calls, 99 local SMS messages, free caller number display and free SIM card and delivery.