Metis Global Singapore: Democratising the power of trusts

In the dynamic arena of estate planning, trusts have undergone a significant transformation. Previously considered the exclusive domain of the affluent, trusts are now gaining traction among individuals from various economic backgrounds. Offering streamlined asset management, enhanced privacy and a seamless transfer of wealth, trusts are becoming an increasingly popular instrument that empowers families to secure their financial legacies.

High initial setup costs and the need for substantial assets are factors that have deterred many people from establishing a trust, according to Mr Alex Ng, deputy CEO of Metis Global Singapore (Metis SG). “In Singapore, setting up a trust usually starts from a few thousand dollars and can exceed S$20,000. What's more, settlors often need to set aside assets worth hundreds of thousands, or even millions,” he said.

Recognising these challenges, Metis SG aims to democratise the landscape by making trusts more accessible. By reducing the financial barriers to entry, the company hopes to extend the advantages of trusts to a broader population.

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN WILLS AND TRUSTS

Understanding the differences between wills and trusts is crucial for effective estate planning.

A will is a legal document that sets out the wishes of the testator – the individual making the will – for the distribution of their estate, which usually includes all their assets.