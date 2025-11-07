Named one of the Best Workplaces in Asia, Merz Aesthetics aims to raise the bar for talent

Eleven years ago, when Ms Carol Ng joined Merz Aesthetics as a personal assistant, she did not imagine she would one day help steer the global medical aesthetics company’s regional marketing strategy. But at Merz Aesthetics – ranked first in the 2025 Great Place to Work list of Best Workplaces in Asia (Small and Medium Businesses) – growth often starts with trust.

“As I pursued additional courses, I was offered a marketing position in the Singapore team,” she recounted. “That opportunity became the springboard for everything that followed.”

With the support of her mentors and managers, Ms Ng rose through the ranks. Today, she is an associate director in the regional marketing team – a milestone she once thought out of reach.

According to Mr Lawrence Siow, Merz Aesthetics’ president (Asia Pacific), the 117-year-old German-origin company owes its success in large part to its people – a belief that shapes its award-winning workplace culture.

“When employees feel trusted and encouraged to realise their potential, they respond with ideas, energy and loyalty. That’s what drives the innovation and resilience that define us,” he said.

WHERE GROWTH BEGINS WITH PEOPLE AND PURPOSE