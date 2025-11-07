Named one of the Best Workplaces in Asia, Merz Aesthetics aims to raise the bar for talent
Putting people first is how the global medical aesthetics company has built a culture grounded in trust and purpose – and continues to shape the way it works and grows.
Eleven years ago, when Ms Carol Ng joined Merz Aesthetics as a personal assistant, she did not imagine she would one day help steer the global medical aesthetics company’s regional marketing strategy. But at Merz Aesthetics – ranked first in the 2025 Great Place to Work list of Best Workplaces in Asia (Small and Medium Businesses) – growth often starts with trust.
“As I pursued additional courses, I was offered a marketing position in the Singapore team,” she recounted. “That opportunity became the springboard for everything that followed.”
With the support of her mentors and managers, Ms Ng rose through the ranks. Today, she is an associate director in the regional marketing team – a milestone she once thought out of reach.
According to Mr Lawrence Siow, Merz Aesthetics’ president (Asia Pacific), the 117-year-old German-origin company owes its success in large part to its people – a belief that shapes its award-winning workplace culture.
“When employees feel trusted and encouraged to realise their potential, they respond with ideas, energy and loyalty. That’s what drives the innovation and resilience that define us,” he said.
WHERE GROWTH BEGINS WITH PEOPLE AND PURPOSE
As a family-owned company, Merz Aesthetics has long been guided by its core values of respect, integrity and innovation – with people central to its growth. “We’re building a workplace where people feel they belong, can do their best work and are recognised for it,” said Mr Siow.
As the organisation expands in Asia Pacific, it is sharpening its focus on developing talent, advancing digital transformation and tailoring policies to meet regional needs.
Flexible and hybrid work arrangements, for instance, help employees manage caregiving responsibilities alongside their careers. The company has also invested in digitalising human resource (HR) processes to streamline career development and make it more accessible.
Consolidating internal functions like IT, finance and HR has helped Merz Aesthetics better support initiatives like its talent mobility platform – a digital tool that gives employees clearer visibility of internal roles and short-term assignments across the region.
“Our goal is to ensure that wherever you are in Asia Pacific, you feel part of one team with equal opportunities to grow and thrive,” Mr Siow added.
Ms Sherene Leow, who has been with Merz Aesthetics for a decade, said these initiatives have broadened her exposure and supported her career development. “I’ve had the opportunity to work across diverse departments – from supply chain to data analytics and regional collaborations,” said the finance director. “These experiences have shaped both my professional and personal growth.”
EMPOWERING CAREERS TO GROW WITH PURPOSE
At Merz Aesthetics, career growth is built through conversation, collaboration and continuous learning. The company’s values of recognition, mobility and engagement come to life through regular listening sessions and open channels where feedback flows both ways, shared Ms Karen Tay, vice president of core services (Asia Pacific).
Within each office, employees can engage with leaders through transparent communication forums that encourage honest dialogue and shared decision-making. Digital tools such as surveys and pulse checks keep feedback loops active, ensuring every voice is heard. “We’ve made performance and development discussions part of everyday work, so growth doesn’t feel like a separate process,” said Ms Tay.
To help employees take ownership of their careers, the MyDevelopment@APAC programme guides them in setting goals and charting personalised growth plans. A 10 per cent development target, embedded in the company’s performance framework, ensures that learning and upskilling are part of everyone’s objectives. “This is backed by broad access to training and continuing education across the region,” said Ms Tay.
For those seeking mentorship, the MyMentor initiative connects co-workers across the region through a virtual platform that encourages learning beyond one’s comfort zone. The Talent EDGE framework offers a structured approach to career progression, learning and succession planning. Employees also have access to learning tools such as Harvard Business Publishing and the Merz Success Centre – a digital hub with curated content and progress tracking – making it easier to incorporate upskilling into their daily work routines.
MOVING FORWARD, TOGETHER
Merz Aesthetics’ people-first approach is shaping its steady expansion across Asia Pacific. In Singapore, the team has grown from 46 employees in 2021 to 76 as of June this year. Promotion rates remain strong – between 10 and 25 per cent annually over the past five years – reflecting the company’s focus on developing talent internally, highlighted Ms Tay.
Looking back, Ms Ng is thankful for the opportunity to take on many career firsts, including launching initiatives and crafting brand strategies that have made a regional impact. “At every stage, I’ve felt encouraged to learn, lead and grow,” she said. “That support has guided my journey and shows how much the company values its employees.”
As Merz Aesthetics continues to grow across Asia Pacific, it remains anchored in a simple belief: True success starts with people – those who care, and who shape growth through empathy and intent.
