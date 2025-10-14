National STEM Championship finalists reimagine the future of Singapore with bold solutions

Auto-sorting trash points, smart urban farming systems and a temperature-regulating city. These futuristic ideas may sound like the work of seasoned engineers, but at the National STEM Championship 2025 (NSTEMC), these bold prototypes came from Singapore’s secondary school students.

Organised by Science Centre Singapore (SCS), this annual competition showcases bright young minds applying science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to real-world problems. Through a combination of theory and hands-on tasks, Secondary 3 students put their knowledge to the test in STEM challenges held at research institutes, public and private organisations, as well as studio rounds at the Mediacorp studio – gaining practical experience beyond the classroom.

Out of 45 schools from across Singapore, four were selected as finalists, with Catholic High School (CHS) clinching its first-ever championship win. “I felt very proud as we were the first in our school’s history to emerge as champions, and it was also only the second time Catholic High managed to reach the finals,” said team member Ho Kiat Chun.

Professor Xue Hansong, a lecturer at Singapore University of Technology and Design and a returning judge, said he was impressed by this year’s calibre. “The teams were evenly matched, with their scores in the first three rounds remaining neck and neck,” he said. “The outcome was uncertain right up until the very last question, which made the competition incredibly exciting to watch.”