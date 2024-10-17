National STEM Championship winners showcase projects with significant real-world application potential

Service robots are becoming increasingly common in Singapore’s dining scene, but this year’s National STEM Championship (NSTEMC) winners took the concept further by designing an autonomous delivery robot capable of transporting supplies within a defined radius.

“We saw the vast potential of such a robot, as there are numerous use cases with similar requirements, such as the delivery of food, goods, medication and first aid supplies,” said Tew Gun Rui, a student at NUS High School of Math and Science (NUSH) and a member of the winning team.

The NSTEMC, formerly known as the National Science Challenge, has evolved since its launch in 2014. Organised by Science Centre Singapore (SCS), the annual competition now serves as a platform for bright young minds from secondary schools nationwide to demonstrate their innovative thinking in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

In recent years, the competition has expanded beyond its initial academic focus. Through a combination of rigorous tests, hands-on challenges and mentorship, the NSTEMC invites students to flex not just their STEM knowledge but also their creativity, teamwork and communication skills. These real-world competencies mirror the demands of today’s professional landscape, and it’s clear the participants are rising to the occasion.

“The best teams this year showcased a level of courage to innovate that I haven’t seen before,” said Dr Tan Mui Hua, senior manager (STEM Inc, Schools and Professional Development) at SCS and a returning judge of the NSTEMC. “They were not focused on what the textbooks say but what works. This led them to the most efficient ways of solving the problems, which is at the heart of engineering innovation and our work culture in Singapore.”

This year’s finals saw NUSH claim victory, while Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) (ACS (I), River Valley High School (RVHS) and School of Science and Technology (SST) placed as first, second and third runners-up, respectively.