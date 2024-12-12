Navigating the ups and downs of the lymphoma journey

In Singapore, innovative treatments like chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy have emerged, offering renewed hope and the possibility of long-term remission for patients with relapsed lymphoma. This therapy is approved for high-grade lymphoma, such as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, in patients who relapse or remain resistant to treatment within a year of initial chemotherapy.

“CAR T-cell therapy is a custom-made, one-time treatment that modifies a patient’s own white blood cells to harness their immune system to fight certain kinds of blood cancer,” said Dr Lim.

He noted, however, that two potential complications – cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity – may occur, making close monitoring essential throughout the process.

He acknowledged that the treatment journey for cancer patients, especially those facing treatment setbacks, can feel overwhelming. “Remember, you are not alone,” Dr Lim emphasised. “Ask questions and advocate for yourself. Lean on your medical and nursing teams, family, friends and support groups; give yourself the space to process the spectrum of emotions that come with a lymphoma diagnosis. The path may be challenging but help is always available along the way.”

If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with lymphoma or another blood cancer, speak to a doctor to learn more about the treatment options available.

CAR T-cell therapy may not be an appropriate treatment for all individuals and is typically reserved for patients with specific blood cancers who have not experienced success with other therapies. As with any medical procedure, CAR T-cell therapy carries potential risks and side effects. A thorough discussion with a qualified healthcare professional is crucial to determine if the treatment is suitable for your circumstances.

