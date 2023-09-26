New advances enhance blood cancer treatment options

Receiving a cancer diagnosis is an experience that stirs a complex range of emotions. Dr Lim Zi Yi, medical director of the Centre for Clinical Haematology, has observed a spectrum of reactions, from shock and denial to calm acceptance.

However, for those grappling with a blood cancer diagnosis, there is hope. “In the last two decades, particularly within the last five to 10 years, there has been significant progress in treatment options for patients with lymphoma and other blood cancers,” said Dr Lim, who is also president of the Bone Marrow Donor Programme (BMDP) in Singapore.

According to Dr Lim, recent advances in understanding the biology of such conditions have paved the way for treatments “that are far more effective”. “Moreover, we now have a broader range of tools to combat cancer across multiple stages, with side effects and toxicities becoming increasingly manageable,” he added.

RISK FACTORS AND DETECTION

According to Dr Lim, blood cancers like myeloma, leukaemia and lymphoma are becoming more prevalent globally. However, the precise factors driving this trend remain unclear.

One such factor, he posited, is increasing life expectancy. Many blood cancers, such as leukaemia, tend to manifest more frequently among individuals in their 50s and 60s.

Dr Lim suggests taking a proactive approach to safeguarding against blood cancers – for instance, self-examination can aid in earlier detection of blood conditions such as lymphoma. “The condition is typically detected when a patient discovers an unusual and persistent swelling of the lymph glands in the neck, groin or armpit,” he said.

Other lymphoma-associated red flags include unexplained significant weight loss, drenching night sweats, itching and extreme lethargy. “While these symptoms may not definitively point to the disease, they merit further investigation,” Dr Lim underscored.

A BROADER RANGE OF TREATMENT OPTIONS