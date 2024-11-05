A new chapter of elevated living awaits at Nava Grove
Experience a breath of fresh air with a development that harmoniously blends modern living with nature.
The true essence of a home often lies in the sanctuary it offers. As more of us seek comfort from the demands of modern life, there’s growing attention to designing spaces that feel like a retreat.
Nava Grove, nestled within the prime Mount Sinai and Pandan Valley estates, captures this spirit effortlessly. With its breathtaking views and biophilic design, the property blends modern architecture with luxurious amenities, creating an environment where residents can reconnect with nature – and themselves.
ROOTED IN NATURE
Jointly developed by MCL Land and Sinarmas Land, Nava Grove builds on the success of Indonesia’s Nava Park, offering homes that are shaped by their natural surroundings. The name “Nava” stands for nature, allure, vibrancy and aspiration – the core principles behind its design. “Grove” was chosen to reflect its location at Pine Grove in Singapore.
Surrounded by lush green spaces, Nava Grove sits between the picturesque Clementi Forest and the popular Rail Corridor to the north, and the historic Dover Forest to the south. The upcoming Clementi Nature Trail will connect residents directly to these sprawling natural havens, bringing the first part of the property’s vision – nature – to life.
Within the estate, the design celebrates its natural environment with organic elements. Freeform water features – including the infinity edge wellness pool, jacuzzi loungers and hydrotherapy pockets – flow through the development, mirroring the serenity of natural streams and ponds. A forest zone brings the outdoors in, complete with a calming, winding forest walk. With six original conserved trees scattered throughout the site, Nava Grove stays true to the green heritage of its location.
An array of lifestyle amenities awaits residents. The wellness zone is designed for peaceful personal moments, with reading pavilions, yoga lawns and a glamping pavilion for sleeping under the stars. The entertainment zone fosters community connections, with BBQ pavilions, dining cabanas and a central lawn for picnics and gatherings. In keeping with the “vibrant” pillar of Nava, these amenities encourage a lively social atmosphere, making it effortless to host and entertain friends and neighbours in style.
The play zone features ball courts, playrooms and a well-equipped gymnasium. Residents can enjoy a choice of three pools, including a sprawling 50m lagoon. Even the family pets have their own space with a pet-friendly lawn. The arrival zone greets residents with landscaped courtyards, water features and comfortable lounges, ensuring a refreshing welcome every day.
ELEVATED LUXURIES
Nava Grove delivers an elevated experience, literally and figuratively. Perched three to six storeys above Ulu Pandan Road, even the lower-level units are treated to scenic views of the surrounding nature. Each building is further raised by vertical pillars, creating open, airy lobbies and giving the architecture a sense of floating elegance. The stilted design extends to the clubhouse, where a forest dining and media room overlooks the pools and greenery.
Thanks to this thoughtful design, 80 per cent of the units enjoy unobstructed views of either the pools or the lush surroundings. The property’s spaciousness is equally impressive, with over 80 per cent of the site dedicated to landscaped greenery.
Residents can choose from a diverse mix of 552 units. For executives and couples, there are cosy two-bedroom homes, while families may prefer the three- or four-bedroom units designed for privacy and flexibility. The premium four- and five-bedroom residences offer a touch of exclusivity with private lift access.
Sustainability is woven into the fabric of Nava Grove, fulfilling the final pillar of its mission. Energy-efficient systems, solar-powered support and north-south building orientations promote natural ventilation and reduce reliance on air conditioning. Heat-reducing facades further enhance the property’s eco-friendly credentials.
Inside, the homes draw inspiration from nature, creating a serene atmosphere. Kitchens and bathrooms feature sleek touches like seamless stainless-steel sinks and antibacterial sintered stone countertops. A functional storeroom helps keep the home clutter-free. Selected units are equipped with concealed induction hobs, Wells water purifiers and Steigen electronic drying racks to make everyday living as convenient as it is elegant.
CONNECTED LIVING
While Nava Grove offers a tranquil green retreat, its residents are never far from the conveniences of city life. Just a few minutes’ drive away are vibrant urban hubs like Holland Village, Star Vista and Clementi Mall that provide an array of dining and retail options.
Families with school-age children will appreciate the proximity to Bukit Timah’s renowned educational belt. From primary schools like Henry Park, Pei Tong and Methodist Girls’ School to institutions like Singapore Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic and the National University of Singapore, a range of quality learning opportunities is just around the corner.
Getting around the island is easy, with Clementi and Dover MRT stations on the East-West Line providing convenient access to the city in under 30 minutes. Holland Village station on the Circle Line offers routes to the northern, eastern and southern parts of Singapore, while the upcoming Maju station on the Cross Island Line will further enhance connectivity. Multiple bus routes also serve the area, offering frequent services to destinations across the island.
Nava Grove’s unique blend of urban convenience and green exclusivity makes it an exceptional place to call home. Thoughtfully designed for modern living, it creates a sanctuary where residents can truly thrive.