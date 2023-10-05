Nurturing a culture of continuous learning through essential industry-specific training

As shoppers stroll past a Watsons Personal Care Store, some might spot a 40 per cent discount on cosmetics. Others, however, could first catch wind of this enticing deal through social media.

The latter domain is where Ms Carissa Tan, a marketing executive at Watsons, gets to apply the skills she gleaned from a digital marketing strategy course she attended in June, which she found through the SkillsFuture website.

“While working on the online campaign, I had the chance to define the target audience, set media objectives and establish effective media targeting,” she recounted. “This resulted in broader outreach with a reduced cost per click and an uptick in purchases.”

With a year and a half under her belt at Watsons, Ms Tan is among the roughly 80 employees who participate in SkillsFuture training initiatives each year – all part of the company’s efforts to enhance professional skills.

“In fostering a culture of continuous learning, we motivate staff to broaden their knowledge by acquiring fresh skills,” said Mr Lesli Seow, human resources director at Watsons. This commitment to continuous growth is upheld through a diverse array of learning avenues that includes training programmes, mentorship and peer learning initiatives.

COMMMITTED TO THE BUSINESS OF UPSKILLING