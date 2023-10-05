Nurturing a culture of continuous learning through essential industry-specific training
At Watsons Personal Care Stores, Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) courses and programmes play a significant role in employee development.
As shoppers stroll past a Watsons Personal Care Store, some might spot a 40 per cent discount on cosmetics. Others, however, could first catch wind of this enticing deal through social media.
The latter domain is where Ms Carissa Tan, a marketing executive at Watsons, gets to apply the skills she gleaned from a digital marketing strategy course she attended in June, which she found through the SkillsFuture website.
“While working on the online campaign, I had the chance to define the target audience, set media objectives and establish effective media targeting,” she recounted. “This resulted in broader outreach with a reduced cost per click and an uptick in purchases.”
With a year and a half under her belt at Watsons, Ms Tan is among the roughly 80 employees who participate in SkillsFuture training initiatives each year – all part of the company’s efforts to enhance professional skills.
“In fostering a culture of continuous learning, we motivate staff to broaden their knowledge by acquiring fresh skills,” said Mr Lesli Seow, human resources director at Watsons. This commitment to continuous growth is upheld through a diverse array of learning avenues that includes training programmes, mentorship and peer learning initiatives.
COMMMITTED TO THE BUSINESS OF UPSKILLING
At Watsons, employees are encouraged to share the knowledge and best practices acquired through upskilling efforts. Said Mr Seow: “This collaborative approach enhances the organisation’s responsiveness to business challenges, enabling the company to maintain a competitive edge.”
He added that Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) courses and programmes play a significant role in employee development at Watsons as they provide essential industry-specific training.
“These initiatives offer hands-on experience and equip employees with the necessary knowledge for their roles,” he said. “The SkillsFuture Work-Study Programmes, in particular, present a valuable chance for employees to strengthen their skill sets and competencies through a work-study arrangement.”
Through the programme, suitable candidates are matched with job roles aligned with their fields of study. They then embark on structured training programmes under the tutelage of mentors from the company. This arrangement gives participating employers the opportunity to nurture and retain skilled talent whose capabilities dovetail with the organisation’s objectives.
The availability of training course subsidies is another feature that differentiates SkillsFuture offerings from other upskilling options. For example, with the SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit, eligible employers receive a one-off credit of up to S$10,000 per entity to cover up to 90 per cent of out-of-pocket expenses on relevant initiatives for enterprise or workforce transformation, over and above the support levels of existing schemes.
To optimise business and training outcomes, selecting the most suitable SkillsFuture pathway for a Watsons employee is a well-thought-out effort that entails evaluating business requirements, identifying skill gaps and assessing the employee’s holistic development, shared Mr Seow.
A COMPANY CULTURE OF LIFELONG LEARNING
In addition to attending the Digital Marketing Strategy course, Ms Tan participated in the Advanced Digital Marketing Analytics and Advanced Social Media Marketing courses held in July.
“I started pursuing SkillsFuture initiatives based on a strong recommendation from a like-minded colleague. The journey has proven to be extremely rewarding and it cemented my interest in continuous development,” she said.
Ms Tan’s training has given her fresh perspectives and invaluable insights into strategic digital planning. She elaborated: “I’m more confident about making data-driven decisions to enhance the effectiveness of offline and online marketing campaigns.”
Like Ms Tan, employees at Watsons make it a point to prioritise learning, spurred in part by its integration into each individual’s performance evaluation process.
Mr Seow explained that during the appraisal process, employees’ development requests and training needs are identified by line managers. Subsequently, these requirements are met by engaging external training providers or leveraging the company’s in-house e-learning platform, which offers content tailored to different job functions.
“Our synergistic strategy connecting appraisal and learning results in transparent assessments as well as a more engaged and productive workforce,” he said.
LEARNING FROM THE GET-GO
Watsons is dedicated to providing a seamless and collaborative learning journey, even for new joiners. In 2012, Watsons implemented a buddy system to ease new employees into learning on the job and building connections with colleagues. Said Mr Seow: “We groom buddy coaches who are adept at offering support, guidance and motivation to act as role models for their colleagues.”
He believes that collective effort is vital for fostering an environment that is conducive for upskilling and personal growth.
Having embraced the ethos of lifelong learning, Ms Tan has some advice for her colleagues who are embarking on their upskilling journeys: “In today’s evolving landscape, it’s crucial to stay updated with the latest trends and tools in your field. Treat each acquired skill as a valuable asset that can significantly impact your career progression and contribute to the growth of the organisation.”
