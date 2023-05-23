From paper to cloud: Powering businesses to the next level, digitally

Mr Low highlighted from a regional study that around six in 10 small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) only have enough reserves to last them less than six months. By extension, this places Singapore-based SMEs in a precarious position should global or regional events impact the local economic landscape, he said. “In order for small businesses to improve productivity, it’s imperative that they leverage technology to manage manual tasks so that focus can be placed on revenue-generating activities.”

Mr Michael Lebeda, CEO of information management solutions provider Therefore Corporation GmbH, a member of the Canon Group, agreed that SMEs face greater exposure to economic headwinds – and thus, require reliable and scalable technology that minimises administrative overheads.

“The exponential improvements in cloud computing over the last few years have brought about a shift from large-scale IT infrastructure investment to subscriptions and microservices,” he observed. “This has allowed businesses of all sizes to not only right-size the scale of their IT investments, but also adopt a more flexible expenditure model that can react to rapid changes in the global economy.”

Another consideration for businesses is the increasing competition for talent. Added Mr Lebeda: “Worldwide labour shortages have completely changed the expectations of today’s knowledge workers, in terms of working conditions and flexibility. Businesses looking to attract and retain the best talent need digital platforms that allow staff to work in a variety of adaptable conditions, without a loss in productivity.”

SEPARATING THE WHEAT FROM THE CHAFF