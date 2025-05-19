Pivoting with purpose: How upskilling empowered these career comebacks

When Mr Lionel Hong Weide found himself struggling to land a job in the tech industry in 2023, it was a sobering moment. Despite years of experience as a project coordinator in digital education and website development, coupled with a solid list of professional achievements, the job hunt was tougher than expected.

Mr Hong’s story isn’t unique. As companies grapple with the impact of the volatile global economy, many workers are beginning to feel the squeeze.

With more workers upskilling and reskilling to build career resilience, NTUC LearningHub – one of Singapore’s largest continuing education and training providers – is supporting this transition with train-and-place courses under the SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme (SCTP). Courses are currently offered in three growth sectors – technology, healthcare and retail.

Mr Hong, along with two mid-career workers, share how the SCTP with NTUC LearningHub has enabled them to pivot and progress in their careers.

EXPANDING SKILL SETS BEYOND TECH FOR MORE OPPORTUNITIES

Keen to broaden his portfolio with capabilities such as building wireframe products and mobile app prototypes, Mr Hong enrolled in NTUC LearningHub’s SCTP Associate UI/UX Designer course. There, he earned the Human Factors International Certified Usability Analyst certification – a valuable credential that strengthened his technical foundation.

As the course progressed, Mr Hong discovered it offered much more than just hard skills. Through team-based activities and real-world scenarios, he developed stronger collaboration and communication abilities, rounding out a holistic skill set that made him a more competitive job candidate.

For example, Mr Hong and his course mates worked through differing perspectives to co-develop solutions that met their shared objectives – a process that sharpened his problem-solving, critical thinking and interpersonal skills.

Armed with both technical and soft skills, Mr Hong now thrives as a technical project manager at an IT services company. He secured the role last year, shortly after completing another course at NTUC LearningHub – Project Management Professional.

“In my current job, I am able to provide insights on how product features can be improved,” he shared. “I’ve contributed ideas on accessibility, including features that better support colour-blind users.”

Mr Hong embraces lifelong learning as a strategy for career growth. After being seconded to a company providing carbon reduction solutions in 2024, he identified an opportunity to grow in the green sector. To build on this, he completed the Certified Sustainability Practitioner programme at NTUC LearningHub. The following year, he earned a Practitioner Certificate in Personal Data Protection, qualifying him to serve as a data protection officer.

“Beyond boosting my employability, being exposed to up-to-date course materials and new networks at NTUC LearningHub gave me fresh insights and reshaped my thinking,” reflected Mr Hong.

STAYING AHEAD OF THE CURVE WITH CERTIFICATIONS