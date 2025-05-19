Pivoting with purpose: How upskilling empowered these career comebacks
Through the SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme with NTUC LearningHub, three individuals gained the skills – and the confidence – to take charge of their careers and forge new paths forward.
When Mr Lionel Hong Weide found himself struggling to land a job in the tech industry in 2023, it was a sobering moment. Despite years of experience as a project coordinator in digital education and website development, coupled with a solid list of professional achievements, the job hunt was tougher than expected.
Mr Hong’s story isn’t unique. As companies grapple with the impact of the volatile global economy, many workers are beginning to feel the squeeze.
With more workers upskilling and reskilling to build career resilience, NTUC LearningHub – one of Singapore’s largest continuing education and training providers – is supporting this transition with train-and-place courses under the SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme (SCTP). Courses are currently offered in three growth sectors – technology, healthcare and retail.
Mr Hong, along with two mid-career workers, share how the SCTP with NTUC LearningHub has enabled them to pivot and progress in their careers.
EXPANDING SKILL SETS BEYOND TECH FOR MORE OPPORTUNITIES
Keen to broaden his portfolio with capabilities such as building wireframe products and mobile app prototypes, Mr Hong enrolled in NTUC LearningHub’s SCTP Associate UI/UX Designer course. There, he earned the Human Factors International Certified Usability Analyst certification – a valuable credential that strengthened his technical foundation.
As the course progressed, Mr Hong discovered it offered much more than just hard skills. Through team-based activities and real-world scenarios, he developed stronger collaboration and communication abilities, rounding out a holistic skill set that made him a more competitive job candidate.
For example, Mr Hong and his course mates worked through differing perspectives to co-develop solutions that met their shared objectives – a process that sharpened his problem-solving, critical thinking and interpersonal skills.
Armed with both technical and soft skills, Mr Hong now thrives as a technical project manager at an IT services company. He secured the role last year, shortly after completing another course at NTUC LearningHub – Project Management Professional.
“In my current job, I am able to provide insights on how product features can be improved,” he shared. “I’ve contributed ideas on accessibility, including features that better support colour-blind users.”
Mr Hong embraces lifelong learning as a strategy for career growth. After being seconded to a company providing carbon reduction solutions in 2024, he identified an opportunity to grow in the green sector. To build on this, he completed the Certified Sustainability Practitioner programme at NTUC LearningHub. The following year, he earned a Practitioner Certificate in Personal Data Protection, qualifying him to serve as a data protection officer.
“Beyond boosting my employability, being exposed to up-to-date course materials and new networks at NTUC LearningHub gave me fresh insights and reshaped my thinking,” reflected Mr Hong.
STAYING AHEAD OF THE CURVE WITH CERTIFICATIONS
With the IT sector rapidly evolving, Mr Mohammad Redza, in his 40s, started exploring industry-recognised certifications to keep pace with changes in the desktop support domain, where he had built a 15-year career.
“I saw peers around me being laid off,” he added. “That made it even more urgent for me to upskill and get the right qualifications to stay relevant in the ever-changing IT landscape. These certifications could also help me progress towards becoming a team lead.”
He enrolled in the SCTP Desktop Support Engineer programme at NTUC LearningHub, seeing the certifications offered as a way to strengthen his resume and skill sets.
Although he had prior IT experience, certain modules – such as the Network+ (Plus) Certification – were challenging. But by seeking guidance from trainers and peers throughout his course, Mr Redza successfully completed his certifications and capstone projects. Along the way, he also built industry connections, which he believes will be useful in the future.
“I would say to others, there is always support available – you just need to ask,” he said. “It’s encouraging that NTUC LearningHub provides a platform where we can upskill, network and earn relevant certifications.”
Today, Mr Redza is an IT support specialist at a company involved in marine telecommunications. He plans to continue upskilling himself to earn industry-relevant certifications, believing that staying up to date with evolving technologies is key to career resilience.
“The SCTP helped me take the first step towards career growth – but I’m not stopping here. I want to be the one shaping my own path,” he said.
FINDING CAREER INSPIRATION FROM CAREGIVING
After Mdm Lim Hui Ling’s husband suffered a stroke in 2023, she devoted herself fully to supporting his recovery. The experience was both a challenge and a source of inspiration for her, she recalled.
“Seeing the dedication of the physiotherapists who helped my husband on his mobility recovery journey made me want to give back to the community, too,” explained the 52-year-old. With her children grown and 20 years spent as a full-time homemaker after leaving her role as an early childhood educator, she felt it was time to rejoin the workforce.
While the idea of returning to work after a long break was daunting, the SCTP Certificate in Therapy Support (Healthcare) at NTUC LearningHub helped ease the transition. The programme boosted her confidence and equipped her with the necessary skills that ultimately led to a role in the healthcare sector.
Today, Mdm Lim is a therapy aide at a rehabilitation centre, where she guides patients through tailored exercises and circuit routines, and documents their daily progress.
“The SCTP’s hands-on training and role-playing activities taught me vital skills – from patient mobility support and safety protocols to therapy techniques,” she shared. “The course also helped me become a more confident communicator with patients.”
Mdm Lim acknowledged that upskilling takes dedication but said that each milestone is worth celebrating. “Be patient with yourself. Don’t be afraid to ask for help from mentors and colleagues,” she shared. “Lifelong learning is worthwhile because it empowers you to grow, adapt and make a difference in people’s lives.”
