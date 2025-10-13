Plan less, discover more: Hyperlocal stories and overlooked destinations define the Trafalgar experience

Travellers today are looking for more than landmarks and souvenirs. Many are realising that their most memorable journeys come from stories often untold – chance encounters with locals or detours into places rarely seen.

Trafalgar has been curating such moments for close to 80 years. Swapping cookie-cutter itineraries for deeper immersion, the tour operator taps into local insight to anticipate shifting travel trends. Its tours promise discovery without the hassle of planning.

As the 2026 itineraries roll out, the focus on authentic, intimate travel takes centre stage. Think vineyard villages in rural France, coastal trails along the Balkans, storied castles in Romania and the lively cultural mix of Spain, Morocco and Portugal. Equally charming are the river cruises that drift down iconic waterways like the Danube and Rhine, passing fairytale cities from Vienna to Budapest. The selection for the year ahead makes it easy to go beyond the obvious – and find stories worth remembering.

CURATED JOURNEYS MADE EASY

Rome, Paris, Barcelona – the pulse of a country is often felt strongest in its capital. Yet while iconic landmarks draw the eye, seasoned travellers are finding richer stories in quieter regions.