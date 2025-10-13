Plan less, discover more: Hyperlocal stories and overlooked destinations define the Trafalgar experience
Travel deeper and unlock authentic moments with local experts in these newly launched 2026 tours.
Travellers today are looking for more than landmarks and souvenirs. Many are realising that their most memorable journeys come from stories often untold – chance encounters with locals or detours into places rarely seen.
Trafalgar has been curating such moments for close to 80 years. Swapping cookie-cutter itineraries for deeper immersion, the tour operator taps into local insight to anticipate shifting travel trends. Its tours promise discovery without the hassle of planning.
As the 2026 itineraries roll out, the focus on authentic, intimate travel takes centre stage. Think vineyard villages in rural France, coastal trails along the Balkans, storied castles in Romania and the lively cultural mix of Spain, Morocco and Portugal. Equally charming are the river cruises that drift down iconic waterways like the Danube and Rhine, passing fairytale cities from Vienna to Budapest. The selection for the year ahead makes it easy to go beyond the obvious – and find stories worth remembering.
CURATED JOURNEYS MADE EASY
Rome, Paris, Barcelona – the pulse of a country is often felt strongest in its capital. Yet while iconic landmarks draw the eye, seasoned travellers are finding richer stories in quieter regions.
Trafalgar’s Villages of France tour takes this slower approach. Vineyards, farmers’ markets and medieval town squares reveal their own history. In Orleans, visitors walk the same streets where Joan of Arc once led a siege. In Hautvillers, at the heart of Champagne, a statue honours Dom Perignon, the monk long linked to the sparkling wine. And in Bourbonnais, guests share a private lunch with the owners of Chateau de Vieux Chambord, a 14th-century estate still in family hands.
Such details are possible only with local knowledge. Trafalgar itineraries weave authentic encounters into each trip, while handling the logistics.
Family travel, for example, can be daunting. On the English Adventure, parents can take in the Tower of London knowing guides are attentive to children’s needs. Meanwhile, stories of Harry Potter and Robin Hood bring the landscapes to life for younger travellers. If overseas education is part of the plan, few things are more inspiring than a visit to the historic university towns of Cambridge and Oxford.
First-time solo travellers might choose the Spain, Morocco and Portugal Whirl. The route runs from palaces in Granada to Chefchaouen’s blue alleys and Lisbon’s waterfront – offering a mix of scenery that’s perfect for walking and exploring at your own pace. The best part? With transport, tickets and even photo-taking handled by your guide, you can focus fully on the experience.
CASTLES, COASTLINES AND CULTURE
Literary and history lovers can look to the Best of Romania, Transylvania and Hungary tour, where romance and folklore come alive in cobblestone streets, medieval towns and fire-scarred churches. A highlight of the journey is a visit to the iconic Bran Castle – the 14th-century Gothic fortress famously linked to Bram Stoker’s Count Dracula.
Each itinerary is designed with flexibility, including optional experiences for travellers with specific interests. On the Balkans Coast Explorer, for example, some may choose a slow cruise along Montenegro’s Riviera, drink in hand. Others might head inland to Cavtat, where a family-run winery pairs its vintages with prsut (dry-aged ham), cheese and fresh bread.
A BETTER WORLD FOR ALL
Many travellers now see meaningful journeys as more than just scenery or culture. Increasingly, they want to leave a positive mark on the places they visit. Trafalgar’s Make Travel Matter pledge ensures that each itinerary includes experiences that support local communities, wildlife or the environment.
In South America, the Wonders of Patagonia tour takes guests to Ushuaia – often called the “end of the world” – and to the Perito Moreno glacier. Beyond the sights, travellers see sustainability in action at the Pingo Salvaje ranch, where waterfall-powered energy and holistic grazing practices help protect fragile habitats.
In Africa, the Wonders of Kenya tour highlights conservation and community. Travellers visit the Ol Pejeta Conservancy, home to endangered black rhinos, and stop by Sweetwaters Sanctuary to meet rescued and orphaned chimpanzees. They also spend time with the Maasai tribe, gaining insight into their traditions while contributing to local livelihoods.
Those looking for such inspiring moments can look forward to the Trafalgar Best of Europe and Beyond Travel Fair, happening at the atrium of Plaza Singapura from Oct 29 to Nov 2, 11am to 9pm. Visitors can meet Trafalgar’s travel experts for advice on 2026 itineraries, with promotions including savings of up to 20 per cent and double KrisFlyer miles.
Plan your 2026 travels with ease. With Trafalgar, every journey comes with local insight, meaningful encounters and a lighter footprint. Explore the new tours online or speak with the travel experts at Plaza Singapura to map out your next trip.