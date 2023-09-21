Positively impacting lives: How Barclays is supporting local communities
In its 50th year in Singapore, Barclays is reaffirming its commitment to community engagement.
At Barclays, commercial performance is not the only indicator of the organisation’s success. Success is also defined by the company’s long-term contributions to society and the common good.
Since its establishment in Singapore in 1973, Barclays has evolved from a small clearing bank branch to a fully-fledged corporate and investment bank, with an expanding presence in private banking.
Today, Singapore is Barclays' headquarters in Southeast Asia, with a significant portion of its Asia Pacific activities operating from this hub. Its scope includes functions like investment banking, international corporate banking, global markets, research and private banking arms.
As part of Barclays’ Citizenship commitment to support local communities, the bank partners well-regarded social welfare organisations to help individuals, businesses and communities overcome global economic and social challenges. The collaboration focuses on offering pathways to employment. Barclays is helping people develop the skills and confidence to succeed and businesses to grow and create jobs.
CARING FOR THE COMMUNITY
The Barclays LifeSkills programme partners Agape, an organisation dedicated to aiding underserved communities, including ex-prisoners and single mothers. The organisation has helped more than 1,200 people develop professional skills and placed them into employment via the Barclays LifeSkills programme.
“It is humbling to experience the supportive spirit of the Barclays team,” said Agape CEO Joseph See. “We can see the tangible difference the LifeSkills sessions have made.”
An illustration of this commitment is the story of Ms Nuraishah, a single mother seeking employment after her release from prison. With the help of passionate Barclays colleagues like Ms Jenny Lim, she managed to acquire resume writing and interview skills.
Ms Nuraishah, who eventually secured a job at a call centre, is thankful for the Barclays LifeSkills programme. “LifeSkills was truly a blessing,” she said. “I cannot thank the team enough – I’m overjoyed that I can support my daughter.”
Barclays is also helping neurodiverse individuals find employment through the LifeSkills programme, in partnership with Inclus.
For the past 10 years, 30-year-old David has found it difficult to find and hold onto longer-term employment. He suffers from a medical condition that affects his mobility and ability to articulate his thoughts.
With the support of Barclays and Inclus, he has now found a supportive work environment as a call centre agent at Orchard Hotel Singapore. “I feel very comfortable and safe now with my work and colleagues,” he said.
BUILDING A BRIGHTER FUTURE
To bolster its presence in the region, the 333-year-old British bank is strategically investing in its people, business and technology, with a focus on growing its Southeast Asian investment banking and corporate banking businesses. Barclays also plans to fortify its markets platform by expanding its credit business and equity-linked financing framework.
Barclays is also forward-looking in its commitment to its Citizenship agenda. The Unreasonable Impact programme has helped over 250 high-growth social and environmental impact ventures scale up by providing access to specialist advice from over 1,700 investors and 1,000 mentors, including Barclays experts.
“The mentorship and connections we received from the Unreasonable Impact programme and Barclays were invaluable,” commented Ms Carrie Chan, CEO of Avant Meats, which produces sustainable fish and skincare products in Singapore and Hong Kong.
Globally, the Unreasonable Impact programme has resulted in the employment of 19,000 people and positively impacted the lives of 300 million people.
A FULL-HEARTED COMMITMENT
With Barclays celebrating its 50th anniversary in Singapore, the bank has committed to touching 50,000 lives across the country.
Barclays employees play a critical role in amplifying the impact that is made. The efforts are rooted in a shared goal to build a more inclusive economy, by unlocking long-term opportunities for the underserved through skills and employment. Their willingness to volunteer their time, skills and expertise is a key differentiator in Barclays’ approach to supporting communities.
“Every year, hundreds of our colleagues contribute their time and effort – whether to help people gain employability skills, promote food sustainability, or to support the most vulnerable groups of people in the community,” said Ms Joon Heem Kham, Barclays' chief operating officer for Singapore.
“Our colleagues and their dedication, passion and relentless effort in supporting our communities are at the heart of our Citizenship commitment,” said Mr Alexander Harrison, Barclays' country chief executive officer for Singapore and chief operating officer for Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
“As we celebrate our 50th anniversary in Singapore, we look forward to building a better and more inclusive environment for everyone.”
