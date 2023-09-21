Positively impacting lives: How Barclays is supporting local communities

The Barclays LifeSkills programme partners Agape, an organisation dedicated to aiding underserved communities, including ex-prisoners and single mothers. The organisation has helped more than 1,200 people develop professional skills and placed them into employment via the Barclays LifeSkills programme.

“It is humbling to experience the supportive spirit of the Barclays team,” said Agape CEO Joseph See. “We can see the tangible difference the LifeSkills sessions have made.”

An illustration of this commitment is the story of Ms Nuraishah, a single mother seeking employment after her release from prison. With the help of passionate Barclays colleagues like Ms Jenny Lim, she managed to acquire resume writing and interview skills.

Ms Nuraishah, who eventually secured a job at a call centre, is thankful for the Barclays LifeSkills programme. “LifeSkills was truly a blessing,” she said. “I cannot thank the team enough – I’m overjoyed that I can support my daughter.”

Barclays is also helping neurodiverse individuals find employment through the LifeSkills programme, in partnership with Inclus.

For the past 10 years, 30-year-old David has found it difficult to find and hold onto longer-term employment. He suffers from a medical condition that affects his mobility and ability to articulate his thoughts.

With the support of Barclays and Inclus, he has now found a supportive work environment as a call centre agent at Orchard Hotel Singapore. “I feel very comfortable and safe now with my work and colleagues,” he said.

BUILDING A BRIGHTER FUTURE