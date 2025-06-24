Powering the future of healthcare: Smarter teams, more compassionate care
New technologies, evolving care models and patient-first approaches are reshaping healthcare – upskilling and reskilling ensure teams stay ready for what’s next.
From the rise of telehealth and wearable health trackers to patients expecting to engage in shared decision-making with their care team, the healthcare sector is changing rapidly.
Mr Derrick Chan, managing director of Fullerton Health (Singapore), noted that this transformation makes lifelong learning more important than ever. “To remain effective and efficient, our teams must continuously evolve,” he said.
To help its frontline staff provide responsive and more empathetic care in the face of rising expectations and new technologies, Fullerton Health partnered with NTUC LearningHub, a continuing education and training provider in Singapore.
Through specialised programmes that equip healthcare professionals with foundational skills to work with emerging technologies, strengthen person-centred care and support career progression, NTUC LearningHub helps organisations and workers grow, adapt and stay resilient in step with modern healthcare demands.
EMPOWERING FRONTLINE STAFF WITH SKILLS THAT MATTER
As an integrated healthcare company offering services from clinical care, diagnostics and radiology to telemedicine and wellness programmes, Fullerton Health aims to be a one-stop platform that helps patients avoid the hassle of navigating multiple providers, facilities and payment systems.
“We want to simplify their journey by providing integrated care models, tech-enabled services and a consistent, patient-first experience,” explained Mr Chan.
Achieving that goal, he emphasised, requires ongoing investment in staff training and development. “Structured training programmes have helped us focus on key areas like service recovery, digital system proficiency and managing sensitive situations.”
To upskill its frontline staff, such as nurses and clinic assistants, Fullerton Health enrolled them in the Workforce Skills Qualification (WSQ) in Service Excellence in Healthcare: Fostering Positive Customer and Patient Experiences (L2) course, offered by NTUC LearningHub.
These industry-recognised, WSQ-accredited courses are built around critical skills identified in the National Skills Framework, ensuring that participants gain in-demand, transferable capabilities that add value to their workplaces and support career advancement across job roles and industries.
Fullerton Health chose NTUC LearningHub for its ability to customise training to the healthcare context, with courses that strike the right balance between technical know-how and critical core skills like empathy and communication that are essential in a patient-centric environment.
“What impressed us most were the practical modules and the trainers with industry experience who connected deeply with our teams,” said Mr Chan. “This made NTUC LearningHub a strategic partner in developing a high-performing, service-driven workforce.”
TRANSFORMING PATIENT JOURNEYS WITH THOUGHTFUL CARE
After completing training with NTUC LearningHub in areas such as patient interaction, emotional intelligence and service recovery, Fullerton Health’s frontline staff are now better prepared to handle high-pressure situations and resolve service issues swiftly.
The impact has been clear: Smoother clinic operations, a more seamless patient journey and improved patient satisfaction, shared Mr Chan.
“We’ve seen a measurable uplift in confidence, communication and service standards across our clinics. At our busiest locations, staff now feel more confident handling high volumes without compromising service quality. We’ve also received positive feedback from patients, who appreciate our staff’s friendliness and clear communication,” he said.
By upskilling staff, the healthcare company is also building leadership capabilities in its workforce and boosting employee morale, which, in turn, enhances talent retention. Said Mr Chan: “When employees feel supported in their growth, they stay engaged and committed. The result is a more agile, adaptable and resilient workforce at Fullerton Health Singapore.”
DRIVING STRATEGIC GROWTH THROUGH WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT
As telehealth and data-driven care become more central to healthcare, Fullerton Health is stepping up training in areas such as digital enablement. One key focus is automation, which has helped streamline internal workflows and improve operational efficiency, said Mr Chan.
Other digital priorities include data analytics – to support evidence-based decisions and better understand patient behaviour – and organisational digital literacy, to ensure all staff, from clinicians to administrators, can use new technologies with confidence.
Fullerton Health also aims to grow competencies in preventive care, chronic disease management and customer service to better serve patients. “Service excellence training for frontline staff ensures that even in an increasingly digital environment, human touch and empathy remain at the heart of what we do,” explained Mr Chan.
The organisation also wants to nurture future healthcare leaders by fostering innovation, and enabling career progression and professional development. The goal is to equip managers with the skills to lead organisational transformation and adopt best practices in change management, so staff can continue to deliver high-quality care as the healthcare landscape evolves.
To build these digital, service and leadership skills, Fullerton Health plans to work closely with its training partners. “As our digital journey accelerates, strong partnerships like the one we have with NTUC LearningHub are instrumental in preparing our workforce for the future of healthcare,” he noted.
Mr Chan encourages other healthcare organisations to see upskilling not just as a way to close skill gaps, but as a long-term investment in people and future readiness. “A trained workforce is more confident, more innovative and better equipped to meet rising expectations,” he said. “Don’t wait until you’re behind; build a culture of continuous learning now to stay ahead.”
Visit NTUC LearningHub to learn how your organisation can strengthen healthcare workforce capabilities for a more resilient future.