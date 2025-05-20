Powering next-generation automation for the future of semiconductors

Several of Bosch Rexroth’s cutting-edge solutions will be showcased at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025, held at Sands Expo and Convention Centre from May 20 to 22. The annual trade show and conference is a key platform for industry players to discuss market trends, smart manufacturing and talent development.

On the opening day, Mr Kober will present at Meet-the-Expert @ TECHStage on how Bosch Rexroth’s semiconductor automation solutions are enabling machine builders to accelerate their engineering processes and meet the demands of a rapidly evolving semiconductor landscape.

BEST-IN-CLASS PRECISION AND MOTION CONTROL

As chip sizes continue to shrink to meet the growing computational demands of technologies like AI, semiconductor equipment requires extremely precise motion across the manufacturing value chain, from front-end wafer production to back-end packaging and testing.

At SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025, Bosch Rexroth will present its purpose-built motion control solutions. Key exhibits include a range of wafer handling applications, such as the lift and spin system and the two-axis wafer handler.

"While these applications are commonly used in semiconductor machinery, the challenges faced by machine builders can differ significantly, whether in terms of performance, product footprint or motion control requirements,” Mr Kober explained. “With our extensive portfolio and expertise, Bosch Rexroth is uniquely positioned to design and customise solutions to address these challenges effectively.”

Also on display will be a wafer stage with feed-forward force cancellation technology, designed to boost positioning accuracy and reduce setting time.

“We ensure high performance by utilising a variety of motion control controllers, carefully selected to meet our customers' needs,” Mr Kober said. “Our motion control platform offers complete freedom for motion profile customisation, achieving best-in-class cycle times, which translates to higher precision for our customers.”

For the first time in Asia, Bosch Rexroth will spotlight its collaboration with Elmo Motion Control – a trusted name in motion control solutions for over 35 years, with millions of servo drives operating worldwide. Making its regional debut at the exhibition is Elmo Motion Control’s latest Platinum line, featuring one of the world’s smallest servo drives certified for functional safety. It also incorporates FailSafe over EtherCAT (FSoE)-certified capabilities for enhanced system reliability.

According to Mr Kober, the drive enables EtherCAT networking with faster cycle times, high synchronisation, near-zero latency and negligible jitters. This results in faster performance with wider bandwidth, higher resolution and exceptional control.

A SCALABLE PLATFORM FOR DIVERSE NEEDS

At the exhibition, Bosch Rexroth will also unveil its virtual showcase – an interactive 3D experience that offers a realistic view at how its automation solutions perform across a wide range of applications, from wafer production to front-end, back-end and electronics manufacturing.

Visitors can also explore application scenarios that demonstrate how Bosch Rexroth’s automation platform streamlines machine design by managing both motion and system dynamics within a single, unified architecture, reducing the need for multiple controllers.