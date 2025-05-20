Powering next-generation automation for the future of semiconductors
Bosch Rexroth is set to unveil its latest automation technologies at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025, showcasing precision, scalability and speed.
As semiconductor technology races ahead, machine builders are facing increasingly complex challenges – some that stretch the limits of physics itself.
Today’s machines require ultra-high levels of precision to meet the stringent quality standards of next-generation chips. Simultaneously, the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) is driving chip demand, pressuring manufacturers to design and deploy advanced machines faster and at greater scale.
Meanwhile, the increased reliance on heterogeneous integration – combining separately manufactured components into a single package – is adding complexity to packaging and machinery testing. Coupled with the ever-present risk of supply chain disruptions in a volatile global economic climate, semiconductor companies face the likelihood of slower time-to-market and limited scalability.
“With highly complex demands from the industry and flux in the macro environment, semiconductor equipment manufacturers require technologies that are open, high-performance and fully customisable,” said Mr Thomas Kober, global director for the semiconductor industry at Bosch Rexroth. “Together with a global semiconductor team, Bosch Rexroth navigates supply chain challenges while delivering high-precision, high-performance technologies – both as components and sub-assemblies.”
EXPERIENCE BOSCH REXROTH AT SEMICON SOUTHEAST ASIA 2025
With over 230 years of innovation behind it, Bosch Rexroth provides integrated hardware and software automation solutions. Its global footprint ensures expert teams are on the ground in major markets, offering local language support and adapting solutions to specific requirements, making cross-border machine building more seamless.
Bosch Rexroth’s precision-driven, highly automated machining solutions help improve efficiency and product quality. Designed to be cleanroom-ready and scalable, its sub-assemblies streamline system design, freeing manufacturers to focus on chip innovation and reduce time to market.
Several of Bosch Rexroth’s cutting-edge solutions will be showcased at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025, held at Sands Expo and Convention Centre from May 20 to 22. The annual trade show and conference is a key platform for industry players to discuss market trends, smart manufacturing and talent development.
On the opening day, Mr Kober will present at Meet-the-Expert @ TECHStage on how Bosch Rexroth’s semiconductor automation solutions are enabling machine builders to accelerate their engineering processes and meet the demands of a rapidly evolving semiconductor landscape.
BEST-IN-CLASS PRECISION AND MOTION CONTROL
As chip sizes continue to shrink to meet the growing computational demands of technologies like AI, semiconductor equipment requires extremely precise motion across the manufacturing value chain, from front-end wafer production to back-end packaging and testing.
At SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025, Bosch Rexroth will present its purpose-built motion control solutions. Key exhibits include a range of wafer handling applications, such as the lift and spin system and the two-axis wafer handler.
"While these applications are commonly used in semiconductor machinery, the challenges faced by machine builders can differ significantly, whether in terms of performance, product footprint or motion control requirements,” Mr Kober explained. “With our extensive portfolio and expertise, Bosch Rexroth is uniquely positioned to design and customise solutions to address these challenges effectively.”
Also on display will be a wafer stage with feed-forward force cancellation technology, designed to boost positioning accuracy and reduce setting time.
“We ensure high performance by utilising a variety of motion control controllers, carefully selected to meet our customers' needs,” Mr Kober said. “Our motion control platform offers complete freedom for motion profile customisation, achieving best-in-class cycle times, which translates to higher precision for our customers.”
For the first time in Asia, Bosch Rexroth will spotlight its collaboration with Elmo Motion Control – a trusted name in motion control solutions for over 35 years, with millions of servo drives operating worldwide. Making its regional debut at the exhibition is Elmo Motion Control’s latest Platinum line, featuring one of the world’s smallest servo drives certified for functional safety. It also incorporates FailSafe over EtherCAT (FSoE)-certified capabilities for enhanced system reliability.
According to Mr Kober, the drive enables EtherCAT networking with faster cycle times, high synchronisation, near-zero latency and negligible jitters. This results in faster performance with wider bandwidth, higher resolution and exceptional control.
A SCALABLE PLATFORM FOR DIVERSE NEEDS
At the exhibition, Bosch Rexroth will also unveil its virtual showcase – an interactive 3D experience that offers a realistic view at how its automation solutions perform across a wide range of applications, from wafer production to front-end, back-end and electronics manufacturing.
Visitors can also explore application scenarios that demonstrate how Bosch Rexroth’s automation platform streamlines machine design by managing both motion and system dynamics within a single, unified architecture, reducing the need for multiple controllers.
Mr Kober shared that customers can request similar setups to be replicated in their laboratories, helping them test and ensure the solution fits their needs. Once pilot projects prove successful, Bosch Rexroth’s open, modular software framework makes scaling up easy. The framework also supports integration across different platforms and enables global development teams to collaborate with ease.
Mr Michel Gunawan, president and CEO of Bosch Rexroth East Asia, ASEAN and Oceania, said: “Bosch Rexroth’s automation portfolio and scalable sub-assemblies accelerate time to market, ensure consistent quality through advanced automation and ease integration for our customers.”
Learn more about Bosch Rexroth at Booth B1429, SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, from May 20 to 22, 2025.