Pushing new frontiers in industrial automation

At its regional headquarters in Singapore, Emerson launched the Solutions Centre in 2017. This hub for industrial technologies provides digital transformation, industrial software and sustainability-focused solutions tailored to customer needs. Set in a plant-like environment, the centre hosts in-person and virtual sessions where teams can explore Emerson’s technologies, identify operational challenges and develop solutions through hands-on workshops.

The city-state is also home to Emerson’s Global Additive Manufacturing Centre, which advances the use of precision metal 3D printing in industrial applications. This is supported by facilities producing smart instrumentation, wireless sensors, digital valve controllers and transmitters.

In addition, Emerson established a Life Science Technology Transfer and Software Research Center at its facility to support the sector’s shift from manual recipe transfer processes to a digital production platform.

Its Southeast Asia Service Centre in Singapore – expanded and revamped in 2021 – has helped reduce service and line downtime by up to 80 per cent for customers using large-capacity flow metres that require regular calibration.

Strategic partnerships further support innovation and capability development. In 2019, Emerson helped launch the Energy and Chemicals Training Centre at Singapore Polytechnic to equip students and professionals with hands-on training and tools for applied innovation in the energy, chemicals and pharmaceutical sectors.

In 2016, it signed a research collaboration agreement with Nanyang Technological University (NTU), leading to the joint creation of a centre focused on applying 3D printing to the manufacture of industrial control valves. The partnership gives NTU students exposure to commercial environments while enabling Emerson to tap into broader research networks to accelerate product development and explore emerging technologies.

Beyond its core business of industrial automation, Emerson partners with organisations across Singapore as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts. This includes supporting underprivileged communities as well as mentoring children in science.

In September, Emerson reinforced its leadership in industrial automation at the Boundless Automation Summit in Singapore. The event convened industry leaders, experts and customers to discuss a shared vision of intelligent industrial automation and sustainable operations, exploring the latest developments shaping the sector.

As Emerson continues to advance its Boundless Automation vision through research and collaboration, Mr William Tan, vice president and general manager of Emerson Singapore, reaffirmed its commitment to Singapore and the region.

“Emerson Singapore marks a monumental 60 years alongside the nation this year,” he said. “We recognise the significance of the Asia-Pacific region and our customers’ need for a reliable partner to help them innovate and tackle ongoing challenges.”

He added: “We will continue to support them with a robust automation portfolio that helps reduce emissions and improve sustainability. Our Greening By initiatives support the transition to cleaner energy, greater energy efficiency and less waste – drawing on industry experience and strategic partnerships.”



Learn how Emerson can help advance automation, sustainability and digital transformation in your enterprise.