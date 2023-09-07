A race against time: Why early detection is critical for babies with spinal muscular atrophy

Additionally, recurrent chest infections can be an indicator of the condition. “With Type 1 SMA, even a very mild viral infection may lead to the child being hospitalised or requiring ventilation support. The child may have problems eating and swallowing, leading to choking during feeds,” said Dr Liew.

Type 2 generally impacts children aged between six and 18 months, while the symptoms for Type 3, often milder in form, typically emerge starting from 18 months of age. Type 4, the least severe form of SMA, can develop in young adulthood.

Older children with the milder form of SMA are capable of standing and walking, but may encounter varying degrees of motor challenges.

THE GENETIC FACTOR

When it comes to SMA, understanding the genetic context is important. A child has a one-in-four chance of developing SMA when both parents are carriers of the SMN1 gene.

Global statistics show that approximately one in 54 people are SMA carriers. However, parents are often unaware that they are carriers, as they typically do not exhibit any symptoms.

“One only finds out if one is a carrier via genetic tests. So whenever a family has a confirmed case of SMA, we will offer to screen both parents to assess their carrier status, which could have implications if they’re contemplating having more children,” shared Dr Liew.

TREATMENT OPTIONS AVAILABLE

According to Dr Liew, current treatments for SMA encompass disease-modifying therapies that target the underlying cause of the disease. These include gene therapy and long-term gene modulators.

Gene therapy for SMA is a one-time treatment that aims to replace the defective or missing SMN1 gene. She explained: “When a functional copy of the SMN1 gene is provided (with the use of gene therapy), this prevents the motor neurons from degenerating further.”

The specialist pointed out that once motor neurons degenerate, the loss cannot be reversed. Hence, the age at which gene therapy is administered makes a critical difference, with the greatest benefit seen when treatment is administered at the pre-symptomatic stage. She said: “For a child with SMA, motor neuron and muscle loss is progressive. When you stop the process through gene therapy, you preserve more motor neurons.”

Another type of treatment works by leveraging the SMN2 gene to produce more SMN protein. However, Dr Liew noted that this option does not halt motor neuron degeneration. Administered on a long-term basis, the treatment is given as an injection into the spinal fluid or as an oral medication.

SUPPORTIVE THERAPY MATTERS, TOO