Rare but real: Bringing uncommon health conditions into focus

While around 7,000 rare diseases have been medically identified, only about 5 per cent have available treatments. Ms Kha noted that for individuals with a rare disease, obtaining a diagnosis can take years – sometimes decades. On average, patients wait around five years before receiving one.

“This delay can have a profound impact,” she added. “Individuals may experience symptoms such as vision loss, pain, exhaustion, and in severe cases, paralysis – all of which can make it difficult to work, manage daily tasks and severely diminish their quality of life.”

One example is thyroid eye disease, which affects an estimated 100 to 300 persons per 100,000 in Asia. This debilitating condition occurs when the body’s immune system attacks the muscles, fatty tissue and connective tissue around the eyes, leading to bulging eyes, double vision and eye pain. Because thyroid eye disease causes eyelid retraction, patients may find it hard to fully close their eyes, resulting in irritation and dryness. In severe cases, some must tape their eyelids shut to sleep. As the disease progresses, the risk of vision loss increases.

Ms Kha highlighted that thyroid eye disease impacts many aspects of daily life. Impaired vision can increase the risk of injuries at home and may lead to job loss and workplace challenges. Apart from the physical limitations, it can result in loneliness and isolation, as those affected may struggle to move around safely on their own. Relying on family and caregivers can further strain relationships, adding to the emotional and practical burdens they face.

DRIVING AWARENESS AND ACTION FOR RARE DISEASES