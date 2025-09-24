Recognising the leaders shaping Singapore-China relations
The Business China Awards 2025 honours individuals and organisations that have made lasting contributions to bilateral ties across government, business and industry.
This year marks 35 years of diplomatic ties between Singapore and China – a milestone that reflects the enduring friendship between the two countries.
Over the decades, several individuals and organisations have played key roles in deepening economic and cultural ties, as well as promoting bilingualism and biculturalism in Singapore.
Their contributions were recognised at the Business China Awards, a biennial event organised by Business China in partnership with OCBC Bank. The Business China Excellence Award, Enterprise Award and Young Achiever Award honour outstanding achievements in fostering cross-border exchanges and collaboration.
This year’s recipients exemplify the diverse contributions that continue to shape Singapore-China relations across diplomacy, enterprise and innovation.
EXCELLENCE AWARD: A CAREER DIPLOMAT LOOKS BACK
A former ambassador to China, Mr Chin Siat Yoon had a ringside view of the country’s rapid growth and transformation during his 14-year posting from 1998 to 2012.
Over a 30-year career with Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Chin also served as ambassador to Germany, Japan and Thailand. He played a key role in strengthening bilateral ties and advancing economic and cultural links between Singapore and China.
He was instrumental in finalising the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (CSFTA), signed in 2008. As China’s first comprehensive bilateral free trade agreement with an Asian country, the CSFTA significantly boosted trade and investment flows between the two nations when it came into effect in 2009. By 2013, China had become Singapore’s largest trading partner.
As ambassador to China, Mr Chin helped establish the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) – the apex platform for government-to-government ties – in 2003. The JCBC oversees flagship initiatives such as the Suzhou Industrial Park and the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City.
“An unspoken but important purpose of the JCBC is to get ministers from both sides to get to know one another, so that contact is maintained across a broad front,” reflected Mr Chin.
Though he has received various accolades over the years, Mr Chin said he was “surprised and honoured” to be named the recipient of the Business China Excellence Award.
“I owe a debt of gratitude to all the leaders I had the honour to serve, and to my staff in Beijing and the consulates in China,” he said. “Foreign policy is fascinating, endlessly challenging and – for a small country like Singapore – of immense importance. It’s a privilege to have been part of it.”
ENTERPRISE AWARD: A LANDMARK COOPERATION PROJECT
In the economic arena, the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity (CCI) has emerged as a key platform for advancing strategic collaboration between Singapore and China.
Launched in 2015, CCI was set up to enhance cooperation in connectivity and services. It focuses on four key areas: financial services, aviation, transport and logistics, and information and communications technology.
“Over the past decade, CCI has boosted cross-border trade and investment, and opened new avenues for policy innovation and enterprise collaboration,” said a spokesperson from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).
Designed to align Singapore’s strengths as a global connectivity hub with the development priorities of Western China, CCI combines government support with private sector involvement. A flagship initiative is the CCI-New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, which connects Western China with Southeast Asia and global markets through Singapore by integrating land and sea links.
Since 2019, container volumes have risen nearly tenfold, underscoring the corridor’s role as a resilient alternative to traditional trade routes. As ties between China and Southeast Asia deepen, the corridor is well placed to further strengthen regional supply chains, reinforcing Singapore and Chongqing as complementary hubs.
Looking ahead, the CCI will adopt a refreshed strategy focused on deepening connectivity and collaboration in emerging sectors such as green growth, digital transformation and healthcare.
The Business China Enterprise Award highlights the CCI’s impact as a model for cross-border cooperation. Now in its 10th year, the initiative continues to stand as a symbol of a shared commitment to building a more integrated, resilient and sustainable regional economy.
YOUNG ACHIEVERS AWARD: BUILDING BRIDGES THROUGH BUSINESS
Ms Angela Liu, chairman of New Hope Liuhe, is part of a new generation of business leaders forging cross-border links through innovation, enterprise and social responsibility.
In 2010, the agricultural industrialisation firm chose Singapore as its regional headquarters, drawn by its stability, efficient government, well-developed financial sector, international talent pool and strong industrial ecosystem. “Additionally, Singapore’s geographic proximity to our core markets in Southeast and South Asia offered a clear strategic advantage,” said Ms Liu.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, New Hope tapped its presence in both Singapore and China to assist with relief efforts and donated S$100,000 to the Community Foundation of Singapore’s Sayang Sayang Fund, which supported vulnerable communities.
New Hope also fosters ties between organisations in Singapore and China, supporting talent development, knowledge exchange and industry collaboration. Its initiatives include campus talks, job fairs, internships and research partnerships with local institutions such as the Aquaculture Innovation Centre at Temasek Polytechnic, which supports Singapore’s 30 by 30 goal to produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs locally by 2030.
Additionally, the company hosts student visits to its Singapore factory, where tours and interactive sessions explore how advanced manufacturing can thrive in a space-constrained country.
These initiatives reflect New Hope’s long-term commitment to the communities where it operates. “Receiving the Business China Young Achievers Award is a personal honour – and a strong encouragement for us to continue fostering partnerships and building ventures between Singapore and China,” said Ms Liu.
