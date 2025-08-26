Reinventing themselves in their 50s and 60s through lifelong learning

As a founding director of a company that provides infocomm technology solutions, Dr Chiew Tuan Kiang – who also holds a PhD in engineering – has decades of experience in the IT field.

But to stay relevant in a rapidly changing sector, the 58-year-old chose to return to the classroom. He enrolled in the ITIL4 Foundation, Certified Information Systems Security Professional and Amazon Web Services Cloud Practitioner Essentials courses at NTUC LearningHub, a continuing education and training provider in Singapore.

NTUC LearningHub welcomes learners from a wide range of backgrounds and industries, equipping them with the relevant and in-demand skills to take on new or expanded job roles. As a learning provider that has supported Singaporeans through various phases of the country’s growth, it empowers workers of all ages to upskill, pivot and thrive as industries evolve – a story of transformation akin to Singapore’s own story of nation-building.

Dr Chiew, along with Mdm Sherry Tay Seok Hong and Mr Hajah Mohideen, is among the many older learners who have turned to NTUC LearningHub to gain new skills, pursue long-held goals or make a deeper impact in their work. Their stories are a reminder that lifelong learning is not just about improving careers, it is also about building a better, more resilient Singapore.

STAYING SHARP AND LEADING WITH CONFIDENCE

Now working in technical consulting and computer science training, Dr Chiew chose NTUC LearningHub for its structured, industry-aligned training in dynamic and fast-moving fields such as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), cloud computing and cybersecurity.

Describing the skills he gained as “transformative”, he said the training has enabled him to volunteer as an IT and GenAI trainer for seniors and students – a pursuit he finds both meaningful and rewarding. “Seeing seniors gain confidence in using AI tools and students develop curiosity in technology is proof of the ripple effect of lifelong learning,” he said.

Dr Chiew plans to continue learning in areas such as GenAI and cybersecurity – both to grow professionally and to give back to the community.

In his current role, he helps clients navigate complex cloud deployments, offering tailored solutions that meet their needs. His deepened understanding of compliance protocols has also helped him better explain their relevance and practical applications.

He credited NTUC LearningHub’s supportive environment, practical coursework and experienced trainers for giving him the confidence to put new skills into practice. “I appreciated how the trainers tailored examples to real-world contexts, making even complex topics accessible,” he noted.

For Dr Chiew, lifelong learning is not only a way to stay relevant, but also a chance to contribute – using his decades of experience to support others as he enters his senior years.

“While our pace may slow with age, our curiosity and drive to learn should not,” he said. “We are, in fact, a force to be reckoned with. It’s not just about learning what you need – it’s about learning what you enjoy and applying it. That mindset keeps me engaged, fulfilled and future-ready, even after decades in the workforce.”

PURSUING A LONG-HELD DREAM CAREER