Reinventing themselves in their 50s and 60s through lifelong learning
As Singapore celebrates 60 years of nationhood, three individuals share how continuous learning can offer fresh starts, rekindle old dreams and open up new chapters in life.
As a founding director of a company that provides infocomm technology solutions, Dr Chiew Tuan Kiang – who also holds a PhD in engineering – has decades of experience in the IT field.
But to stay relevant in a rapidly changing sector, the 58-year-old chose to return to the classroom. He enrolled in the ITIL4 Foundation, Certified Information Systems Security Professional and Amazon Web Services Cloud Practitioner Essentials courses at NTUC LearningHub, a continuing education and training provider in Singapore.
NTUC LearningHub welcomes learners from a wide range of backgrounds and industries, equipping them with the relevant and in-demand skills to take on new or expanded job roles. As a learning provider that has supported Singaporeans through various phases of the country’s growth, it empowers workers of all ages to upskill, pivot and thrive as industries evolve – a story of transformation akin to Singapore’s own story of nation-building.
Dr Chiew, along with Mdm Sherry Tay Seok Hong and Mr Hajah Mohideen, is among the many older learners who have turned to NTUC LearningHub to gain new skills, pursue long-held goals or make a deeper impact in their work. Their stories are a reminder that lifelong learning is not just about improving careers, it is also about building a better, more resilient Singapore.
STAYING SHARP AND LEADING WITH CONFIDENCE
Now working in technical consulting and computer science training, Dr Chiew chose NTUC LearningHub for its structured, industry-aligned training in dynamic and fast-moving fields such as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), cloud computing and cybersecurity.
Describing the skills he gained as “transformative”, he said the training has enabled him to volunteer as an IT and GenAI trainer for seniors and students – a pursuit he finds both meaningful and rewarding. “Seeing seniors gain confidence in using AI tools and students develop curiosity in technology is proof of the ripple effect of lifelong learning,” he said.
Dr Chiew plans to continue learning in areas such as GenAI and cybersecurity – both to grow professionally and to give back to the community.
In his current role, he helps clients navigate complex cloud deployments, offering tailored solutions that meet their needs. His deepened understanding of compliance protocols has also helped him better explain their relevance and practical applications.
He credited NTUC LearningHub’s supportive environment, practical coursework and experienced trainers for giving him the confidence to put new skills into practice. “I appreciated how the trainers tailored examples to real-world contexts, making even complex topics accessible,” he noted.
For Dr Chiew, lifelong learning is not only a way to stay relevant, but also a chance to contribute – using his decades of experience to support others as he enters his senior years.
“While our pace may slow with age, our curiosity and drive to learn should not,” he said. “We are, in fact, a force to be reckoned with. It’s not just about learning what you need – it’s about learning what you enjoy and applying it. That mindset keeps me engaged, fulfilled and future-ready, even after decades in the workforce.”
PURSUING A LONG-HELD DREAM CAREER
Growing up, Mdm Tay’s dream was to be a nurse. Now in her early 60s, she spent over a decade as an engineering drafter before supporting her husband’s business and later taking on part-time roles. But her interest in healthcare persisted.
In 2024, after becoming a part-time caregiver for seniors, she decided to take a step closer to her goal. She enrolled in NTUC LearningHub’s SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme Certificate in Therapy Support (Healthcare).
Through the course, Mdm Tay picked up practical skills such as assisting patients with mobility, applying safe transfer techniques and conducting basic rehabilitation exercises. A one-month attachment at an elderly day care and rehabilitation centre gave her hands-on experience and taught her how to engage with seniors empathetically while ensuring their safety and comfort.
Mdm Tay recalled a heartwarming moment when a senior at the centre told her she felt better after receiving help with her exercises.
“It may seem like a small gesture, but for our seniors – many of whom helped build the Singapore we live in today – it means a lot to be treated with dignity, care and warmth,” she said. “Being able to give back to this generation, even in small ways, feels very meaningful. It’s my way of saying thank you.”
The course marked a turning point in her journey into healthcare. “I enjoyed the mix of theory and hands-on practice, and I liked how peer sharing created a warm and supportive environment. It was reassuring to learn with others, many of whom were also starting new chapters later in life,” she said.
Mdm Tay, who plans to continue working as a caregiver and take on more healthcare-related courses with NTUC LearningHub, said graduating in February was a major milestone. “It symbolised how lifelong learning helped me change careers – and reclaim a dream I once thought I had left behind.”
CONTRIBUTING MORE, WITH NEW EXPERTISE
A lifelong hospitality professional, Mr Hajah, 62, began his career in the industry in his late teens, picking up skills on the job and attending training courses when he could.
With sustainability becoming a key focus in hotel operations, he decided to upskill to remain effective in his role as a stewarding manager, where he oversees kitchen operations, waste management and hygiene standards.
“Taking the Zero Waste Manager course at NTUC LearningHub was my way of staying current, sharpening my expertise and contributing more meaningfully to my organisation’s sustainability efforts,” he said.
The training helped him streamline recycling processes, raise staff awareness about sustainability practices and reduce food waste at the hotel. He also introduced structured waste management systems and trained a team to drive zero-waste initiatives. “These efforts not only improved operations but also helped foster a culture of sustainability among staff,” he shared.
Now passionate about sharing his knowledge, Mr Hajah hopes to continue upgrading his skills to contribute to community sustainability efforts in his later years.
“Sustainability is not just about running a cleaner kitchen – it’s about doing our part for Singapore’s future,” shared Mr Hajah. “I’m proud to support our national push for sustainability. This is my small part in building a greener Singapore for the next generation.”
It’s never too late to follow your passion or make a fulfilling career switch. Take the first step by upskilling with NTUC LearningHub today.