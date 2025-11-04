Rethinking protection for the sandwich generation

Just as you prepare your child for the future, you may also find yourself supporting the people who once cared for you.

When a parent’s health declines, the emotional toll is often compounded by the financial strain of treatment and long-term care. That’s why Great Life Multiplier, when supplemented with the Parent Care Rider, extends protection to ageing parents – offering support against age-related critical illness conditions that are becoming increasingly common in Singapore.

According to the Ministry of Health, one in two Singapore residents could develop a severe disability at some point in their life, often due to conditions such as stroke, dementia or frailty.

By 2030, an estimated 152,000 people in Singapore are expected to be living with dementia, while Parkinson’s disease currently affects about three in every 1,000 people aged 50 and above. With the Parent Care Rider, families receive guaranteed protection3 for conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease or severe dementia, idiopathic Parkinson’s disease and major head trauma – without the need for medical assessment at the point of coverage.

PEACE OF MIND FOR FOR THE POLICYHOLDER

Beyond protecting your child and your parents, you can also safeguard yourself with the Payer Benefit Enhanced CI Rider, which waives all future premiums if you are diagnosed with a late-stage critical illness.

For many in the sandwich generation, this protection can make a real difference. Take the example of Ms Michelle Lim*. When her father suffered a stroke in 2016 and her mother was diagnosed with dementia in 2021, the emotional strain of caregiving quickly gave way to financial stress, with rising costs for medical care and domestic help weighing heavily on the family.

While Ms Lim managed through disciplined savings, she knew that if she were diagnosed with a serious critical illness, her family’s finances would be stretched to breaking point. This is where protection like the Payer Benefit Enhanced CI Rider can provide reassurance – ensuring that if the policyholder falls critically ill, premiums are waived and the family’s coverage remains intact.

Such protection is increasingly vital as some serious health conditions are surfacing earlier in life. In Singapore, for example, early-onset colorectal cancer is on the rise, now accounting for about 12 per cent of all colorectal cancer cases, with incidence rates in adults under 50 having doubled over the past few decades.

At the same time, heart attacks are becoming more common in people in their 30s and 40s. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in Singapore, accounting for over 30 per cent of deaths last year.

Ms Lim’s experience underscores a simple truth: Early planning equips families with the stability and support they need – before care needs become a crisis.

