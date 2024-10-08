Revel in a year of fun, frights and festivities at Sunway Theme Parks
With vibrant cultural celebrations and spine-chilling Halloween events, Sunway Lagoon and Lost World of Tambun offer year-round excitement filled with joy and thrills for all.
For adventure seekers, Sunway Theme Parks is the go-to destination in Malaysia, offering unforgettable experiences at its massive parks. In Kuala Lumpur, Sunway Lagoon spans 350,000 sq m and boasts 90 attractions, from award-winning thrill rides to wildlife encounters. Up in Ipoh, the Lost World of Tambun invites visitors to explore seven attraction parks, with a nocturnal showcase where glowing lights illuminate stunning natural limestone mountains.
Drawing from the region’s rich cultures and folklore, the team at Sunway continuously curates fresh, immersive experiences. Whether it’s the infectious revelry of Asia’s largest cultural festivals or eerie encounters of horror legends, Sunway Theme Parks shows there’s always a new way to make fun come alive.
FOUR SEASONAL EXTRAVAGANZAS
Malaysia’s rich cultural diversity means there’s always a reason to celebrate and Sunway Theme Parks makes sure each major holiday is marked with flair. With four big festive events on the calendar, visitors can expect larger-than-life decorations, cultural performances and delicious seasonal cuisine.
The festivities kick off with Chinese New Year, when the parks are transformed into a sea of red. Traditional lanterns light up the scene and lion dances bring high-octave excitement with their acrobatic stunts. Be sure to check out new attractions like Dragon’s Lair, a 4D cinematic water tunnel that takes you on a journey to meet the mythical beast – a perfect fit for the auspicious holiday.
Next up is Raya, where the parks celebrate Malay culture in full swing. Traditional music fills the air while dancers perform and a bustling “pasar” (market) offers artisanal crafts and delectable treats. Families can cool off at Sunway Lost Lagoon or relax at the Lost World Hot Springs after a day of festivities.
For Deepavali, the festival of lights, the parks come alive after dark. Nocturnal attractions like Luminous Forest and Lost World Petting Zoo glow even brighter as flickering oil lamps add to the enchantment. Graceful performances by classical Indian dancers, paired with authentic Indian cuisine, make the experience a magical affair.
Finally, the year wraps up with a spectacular Christmas celebration. Expect cheerful light displays, Santa sightings and a festive atmosphere that turn the parks into holiday wonderlands. Don’t want the night to end? Then opt to stay at the parks’ floating or lagoon villas and catch some festive fireworks under the stars.
A DECADE OF FRIGHT
Halloween has found a special place in Asia, and it’s no surprise, given the bone-chilling creatures in our mythologies. Sunway Lagoon taps into that fear for one of its biggest events of the year – Nights of Fright 10. Now celebrating its 10th year, the event promises even more thrills and chills as it cranks up the scare factor.
To reward horror enthusiasts who helped make it one of Southeast Asia’s top Halloween destinations, Sunway Lagoon is bringing back a decade’s worth of its most terrifying experiences. Can you escape the horrors of Summer Camp Nightmares? Or outrun Jack the Ripper who’s now haunting the streets of Whitechapel in the year 2888? And if you survive those, will you make it through the foggy streets of Silent Hill?
With eight immersive haunted houses, four scare zones, 11 thrill rides and a haunted theatre, this event is not for the faint-hearted. Even when you’re not braving the attractions, there are two live stages featuring spine-tingling performances, and over 75 creepy characters roaming the park to keep you on edge all night long. Only the bravest need apply.
GET SCARILY SCHOOLED
If Nights of Fright doesn’t get your heart racing, then make your way up north to Ipoh for Lost World of Tambun’s Screamfest 3. This year’s Halloween event transforms the park into a derelict school compound that promises to teach you a lesson in what happens when curiosity goes too far.
There’s something especially unsettling about familiar places gone wrong, and that’s exactly what you’ll experience as you navigate the eerie classrooms, shadowy corridors and abandoned canteens. Keep your wits about you – who knows who or what is lurking around the corner? Maybe a sinister teacher will chase you through the halls, or undead students in the science lab might have some experiments in mind – on you. With its chilling atmosphere and interactive characters, Screamfest 3 blends horror and suspense to create a hair-raising adventure for thrill-seekers.
Need a break from the terror? You can catch your breath at one of the live performances, but don’t get too comfortable. You might find yourself watching the performance one minute and searching for your missing friend the next – perhaps abducted by a renegade ghoul. With its unique mix of fright and fun, Screamfest 3 will have you looking over your shoulder long after you’ve left the park.
From colourful festivals to spine-chilling Halloween events, Sunway Theme Parks delivers unforgettable experiences. Get your tickets now and dive into the excitement.