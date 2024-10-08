Revel in a year of fun, frights and festivities at Sunway Theme Parks

For adventure seekers, Sunway Theme Parks is the go-to destination in Malaysia, offering unforgettable experiences at its massive parks. In Kuala Lumpur, Sunway Lagoon spans 350,000 sq m and boasts 90 attractions, from award-winning thrill rides to wildlife encounters. Up in Ipoh, the Lost World of Tambun invites visitors to explore seven attraction parks, with a nocturnal showcase where glowing lights illuminate stunning natural limestone mountains.

Drawing from the region’s rich cultures and folklore, the team at Sunway continuously curates fresh, immersive experiences. Whether it’s the infectious revelry of Asia’s largest cultural festivals or eerie encounters of horror legends, Sunway Theme Parks shows there’s always a new way to make fun come alive.

FOUR SEASONAL EXTRAVAGANZAS

Malaysia’s rich cultural diversity means there’s always a reason to celebrate and Sunway Theme Parks makes sure each major holiday is marked with flair. With four big festive events on the calendar, visitors can expect larger-than-life decorations, cultural performances and delicious seasonal cuisine.

The festivities kick off with Chinese New Year, when the parks are transformed into a sea of red. Traditional lanterns light up the scene and lion dances bring high-octave excitement with their acrobatic stunts. Be sure to check out new attractions like Dragon’s Lair, a 4D cinematic water tunnel that takes you on a journey to meet the mythical beast – a perfect fit for the auspicious holiday.