Right on target: How an 85-year-old found joy in Counter-Strike 2

Visitors to PCF Sparkle Active Ageing Centre (Care) @ Yew Tee might not expect to hear the sharp crack of gunfire, the rapid click of reloading weapons or the echo of an explosion – but these are all part of the action in first-person shooter game Counter-Strike 2.

Even more surprising? A room full of senior gamers who strategise, defuse bombs and take down enemies with confidence. Among them is 85-year-old homemaker Ramlah Ahmad Ali, part of a growing community proving that gaming has no age limit.

VENTURING INTO NEW TERRITORY

Curious and open-minded by nature, Mdm Ramlah, a mother of 10, had already taught herself to use the smartphone and iPad gifted to her by her daughter Zainab Rahmat, a volunteer at the AAC.

When Mdm Zainab noticed her mother playing puzzle games and Sudoku on the iPad, the 54-year-old suggested they join the Active Ageing Centre’s (AAC) gaming sessions together.

Since September, the AAC has hosted 10 interactive gaming sessions for seniors keen to try PC gaming with guidance from trainers. Supported by the FUN! Fund Grant, jointly established by the Agency for Integrated Care and the Community Foundation of Singapore, these two-hour, trainer-led sessions promote cognitive engagement, sharpen hand-eye coordination and encourage social interaction.

While games like Counter-Strike 2 are often associated with younger players, studies suggest that digital action games can improve memory and help reduce dementia risk in seniors.

Mdm Ramlah didn’t need much convincing – she was already a familiar face at the AAC, where she enjoys activities like resistance band exercises and Scrabble.

Sitting at a PC for the first time, though, was a different story. “Within the first 10 minutes, I felt dizzy. I didn’t know how to use the computer and learning felt difficult,” she admitted.

To ease the learning process, instructors from the Singapore Cybersports and Online Gaming Association guided seniors through the basics, starting with simple keyboard and mouse skills. Using large, colourful pictorial printouts, they made learning less intimidating. To further support seniors, each session began with gentle hand exercises to warm up muscles and strengthen fine motor skills.

Having only used an iPad previously, Mdm Ramlah was unfamiliar with using a keyboard to navigate. Despite the initial struggle, she persevered, gradually learning to move the mouse and toggle keyboard commands with her left hand.