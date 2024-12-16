Safeguarding customers’ savings, by thinking like a scammer

When Mr Alan Teng receives a call from an unfamiliar phone number or a suspicious text message claiming to be from a legitimate financial institution, he makes sure to respond and play along.

His goal is to gather insights into the scammer’s tactics, with the ultimate aim of preventing others from falling prey to similar scams. As head of DBS Singapore’s Anti-Scam Team, Mr Teng – who has criminal investigative experience – leads a team dedicated to combating fraud.

In 2019, DBS became the first in Singapore’s financial services industry to establish an anti-scam unit dedicated to early fraud detection and prevention. Through real-time transaction monitoring, the unit analyses alerts from surveillance systems that scan millions of transactions daily, intercepting any suspicious activity.

When alerted by bank staff to a potential scam, the Anti-Scam Team steps in to investigate and inform the customer of the risks. Unfortunately, some customers remain convinced by the scammers and refuse to listen. The team must carefully balance firmness with empathy, exercising patience and understanding to persuade customers not to proceed with the transaction.

“We’re passionate about the work that we do,” said Mr Teng. “It’s challenging, but when we leave the office, we feel satisfied knowing that we’ve prevented someone from losing their life savings.”

WORKING TOGETHER TO PROTECT THE PUBLIC