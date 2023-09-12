Safeguarding youth against drug abuse through meaningful dialogue

Crypto investor Xavier was on track to becoming a self-made millionaire by the age of 30. However, the business school dropout was funding his investments through the sale of drugs.

Behind this facade of success, Xavier’s life was unravelling. His relationship with his pregnant girlfriend was rocky and his illicit wares vanished when a friend’s sister, Juliana, disappeared. Faced with mounting stress and the need for an escape, Xavier found himself increasingly dependent on drugs.

While Xavier and his friends are characters from the short film Finding Juliana, they are inspired by real-life stories featured in On the Mend, a docu-series examining the impact of drug abuse on young lives. It covers the challenging journey of overcoming addiction and sheds light on how drug use reverberates through families and friendships, placing a heavy emotional burden on those close to the individuals struggling with addiction.

Both content pieces can be found on the What’s Your Fix? website, an initiative by the National Council Against Drug Abuse (NCADA) aimed at promoting a drug-free stance among youth through social engagement.

NAVIGATING A TURBULENT WORLD