Seal the deal: How ceramides help lock in skin health

For those struggling with skin issues, it can be tempting to overdo skincare routines. This was true for a 32-year-old patient of Dr Joseph Toh, who used harsh exfoliants daily in an attempt to improve her complexion. But the excessive cleansing did more harm than good – she soon developed severe redness, stinging and flaking, recalled the consultant dermatologist at Parkway MediCentre Dermatology Clinic.

“She described her face as feeling like it was ‘burning all day’,” he said.

WHY THE SKIN BARRIER MATTERS AND WHAT DAMAGES IT

The skin barrier is the outermost layer of your skin, made up of skin cells and lipids. It acts as a shield, locking in moisture and keeping harmful substances out. When intact, skin stays smooth, hydrated and resilient. When compromised, it can become dry, irritated and inflamed.

In Dr Toh’s patient’s case, her symptoms were classic signs of a damaged skin barrier: Increased sensitivity, stinging after applying products, tightness, itchiness, rough texture and inflammation. He explained that this happens when the skin can no longer retain moisture or block out irritants.

Beyond harsh soaps and over-cleansing, several environmental and genetic factors can weaken the skin barrier. Singapore’s high humidity and heat can encourage the body to produce more sweat, which may aggravate sensitive skin. Urban air pollution can trigger oxidative stress and inflammation, while prolonged exposure to air-conditioning can dehydrate the skin. “Ongoing exposure to these elements without adequate moisturisation can weaken the skin barrier, especially in those with existing sensitivities,” said Dr Toh.