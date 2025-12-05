Shopee celebrates a decade of empowering regional entrepreneurs

The benefits extend to buyers, too. Those living outside capital cities have purchased more than 140 billion items through the platform over the years, drawn by its convenience and interactive shopping features. Flagship campaigns like the 9.9 Super Shopping Day and the 11.11 Big Sale have become calendar-worthy events for many shoppers.

For sellers, initiatives like Shopee University provide access to e-commerce education and skills development, which help drive business growth and hone entrepreneurial skills.

To date, over 7.6 million sellers have engaged with Shopee’s learning offerings, which include more than 1,500 online modules and in-person training sessions in 318 cities. These workshops provide strategies to help sellers optimise their brands, whether they are just starting out or looking to scale up.

EQUIPPING SELLERS TO CONNECT BETTER WITH BUYERS

With the rising popularity of brand-led content, more sellers are using features like Shopee Live, Shopee Video and Shopee Affiliate Marketing Solution (AMS) to connect with buyers and build their brands through direct engagement.

Shopee Live, launched in 2019, enables sellers to showcase their products in real time and respond to questions from a broad audience – something not as easily done in a brick-and-mortar shop. Since its introduction, MSME sellers have seen an average annual increase of more than 300 per cent in the number of orders generated through the livestreaming feature.

Shopee Video, added in 2022, allows sellers to create short-form content that customers can watch anytime. MSME sellers now create an average of 16 million more videos each year – a sign of growing confidence in video as a tool to build their brand and attract new buyers.

Many smaller sellers are new to utilising resources such as digital ads and key opinion leaders but are keen to explore their potential. With just a few clicks, Shopee’s AMS connects sellers with brand ambassadors and influencers to reach specific customer segments.

For many small businesses, this levels the playing field by enabling them to run targeted marketing campaigns without big budgets or expertise. By tapping into AMS, sellers can easily increase visibility, attract new buyers and grow their sales more efficiently. AMS collaborations account for around 30 per cent of the overall increase in orders achieved by participating sellers.