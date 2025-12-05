Shopee celebrates a decade of empowering regional entrepreneurs
Through its training initiatives and marketing tools, the e-commerce platform has helped sellers thrive in the digital economy.
The cheerful “Shopee!” notification has become a familiar sound on mobile phones across the region. For many micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sellers, the e-commerce platform has opened up opportunities to grow their businesses, reach new markets and uplift their local communities.
This year, Shopee marks its 10th anniversary with a regional docuseries, Shopee: Keeping Cultures Alive, which spotlights the MSME sellers that make up 99.9 per cent of its seller base. Though these businesses may be small, their collective impact has been significant. According to Shopee’s latest regional impact report, MSME sellers have generated US$270 billion (S$351 billion) in gross merchandise value over the past decade.
From an Indonesian batik manufacturer putting a modern spin on traditional designs to a Vietnamese coffee grower introducing locally cultivated arabica beans to a wider audience, Shopee’s sellers have been using the platform’s tools to build their presence online and champion their unique cultures.
ACCESS TO MORE THAN JUST MARKETS
As a platform, Shopee’s reach extends deep into Asia’s suburban and rural districts, giving sellers the opportunity to scale their businesses beyond local limits. Around 80 per cent of its MSME sellers in Asia are based outside capital cities. By using Shopee’s suite of tools and services, many have overcome geographical constraints to reach customers across Southeast Asia and Taiwan.
The benefits extend to buyers, too. Those living outside capital cities have purchased more than 140 billion items through the platform over the years, drawn by its convenience and interactive shopping features. Flagship campaigns like the 9.9 Super Shopping Day and the 11.11 Big Sale have become calendar-worthy events for many shoppers.
For sellers, initiatives like Shopee University provide access to e-commerce education and skills development, which help drive business growth and hone entrepreneurial skills.
To date, over 7.6 million sellers have engaged with Shopee’s learning offerings, which include more than 1,500 online modules and in-person training sessions in 318 cities. These workshops provide strategies to help sellers optimise their brands, whether they are just starting out or looking to scale up.
EQUIPPING SELLERS TO CONNECT BETTER WITH BUYERS
With the rising popularity of brand-led content, more sellers are using features like Shopee Live, Shopee Video and Shopee Affiliate Marketing Solution (AMS) to connect with buyers and build their brands through direct engagement.
Shopee Live, launched in 2019, enables sellers to showcase their products in real time and respond to questions from a broad audience – something not as easily done in a brick-and-mortar shop. Since its introduction, MSME sellers have seen an average annual increase of more than 300 per cent in the number of orders generated through the livestreaming feature.
Shopee Video, added in 2022, allows sellers to create short-form content that customers can watch anytime. MSME sellers now create an average of 16 million more videos each year – a sign of growing confidence in video as a tool to build their brand and attract new buyers.
Many smaller sellers are new to utilising resources such as digital ads and key opinion leaders but are keen to explore their potential. With just a few clicks, Shopee’s AMS connects sellers with brand ambassadors and influencers to reach specific customer segments.
For many small businesses, this levels the playing field by enabling them to run targeted marketing campaigns without big budgets or expertise. By tapping into AMS, sellers can easily increase visibility, attract new buyers and grow their sales more efficiently. AMS collaborations account for around 30 per cent of the overall increase in orders achieved by participating sellers.
LOOKING AHEAD TO BROADER HORIZONS
For small sellers, differences in language, costs, regulations and other set-up requirements can make cross-border expansion challenging. Shopee International Platform – available across all Shopee markets in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Brazil – helps MSME sellers expand overseas by listing and promoting their products on overseas Shopee platforms at no additional cost.
The integrated solution allows sellers to reach international customers and fulfil cross-border orders easily, without having to manage logistics or payment complexities themselves.
As Shopee marks a decade of supporting MSME sellers in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Brazil, the company is exploring new ways to help its sellers thrive, including using artificial intelligence to provide a more personalised shopping experience.
“We continue to innovate so that more sellers can succeed, strengthen their communities and share their unique cultures with the world,” said Mr Handhika Jahja, executive director at Shopee. “As technology evolves, we remain committed to creating solutions that help all sellers grow and succeed, no matter their size or stage of business.”
Watch Shopee's 10th anniversary docuseries to learn how sellers in Asia are bringing traditional craftsmanship and cultural innovation to the world