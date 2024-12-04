Shoring up cyber defence with artificial intelligence

As organisations manage increasingly vast and complex architectures across multiple cloud and on-premise applications, safeguarding these environments from cyberattacks is essential. Protecting large-scale infrastructures ensures that organisations can recover quickly in the event of a breach.

Veritas works with a growing alliance of security and cloud infrastructure partners to tackle the next generation of data challenges. Over the past year, Veritas has broadened its portfolio with new capabilities, including Veritas REDLab Validation, a specialised programme that rigorously tests its products and partner solutions.

REDLab offers organisations validated best practices and deployment blueprints to mitigate cyber risks. By simulating real-world ransomware attacks in a controlled environment, the programme ensures that Veritas’ solutions can effectively protect data, detect threats and enable confident recovery.

Veritas has also introduced a self-defending data protection functionality, enabling Veritas NetBackup and Veritas Alta Data Protection to continuously monitor and defend against cyberthreats. These solutions detect anomalies in administrator behaviour, automatically flagging suspicious activities and adjusting security measures like multifactor authentication to lock down access and prevent attacks. This level of protection is vital as cybercriminals increasingly target backup data using stolen credentials.

Additionally, Alta Copilot, a generative AI-powered assistant, simplifies enterprise data management. Leveraging advanced language models, it generates reports, identifies vulnerabilities, assists with troubleshooting and guides users through complex tasks, enabling IT generalists to perform at expert levels.

Recently, the company further expanded its capabilities, incorporating AI-powered automation and enhanced user interfaces that eliminate uncertainty from the cyber recovery process. These enhancements include malware scanning for new workloads, anomaly detection of administrator actions and data entropy, as well as streamlined recovery workflows. Meanwhile, multi-person authorisation for critical operations strengthens backup and recovery infrastructure, ensuring greater security.

These tools empower businesses to respond swiftly to threats, minimising the potential impact of a breach. “By strengthening cyber resilience through expanded AI assistance and intuitive management, we eliminate guesswork from the recovery process,” explained Mr Nutt. “Organisations can recover from ransomware attacks swiftly and confidently, significantly reducing business disruption.”

ENHANCED CAPABILITIES TO PROTECT DATA IN THE CLOUD

As organisations increasingly migrate their workloads and applications to the cloud, the demand for flexible, scalable and user-friendly data protection solutions across diverse platforms continues to rise.

Veritas is addressing this need by enhancing its cloud-native solutions, which now feature improved consumption reporting, expanded support for cloud platforms and the ability to restore data and applications across various environments.

Recent updates include expanded support for Kubernetes workload recovery, which helps restore applications running in containerised environments, as well as integration with Entra ID, Microsoft’s identity management service. This enhancement offers organisations greater flexibility in managing workloads across different platforms.

Veritas’ suite of innovations equips businesses with the tools to defend against even the most sophisticated cyberattacks. “We help address cyberthreats with solutions that unify data security, data protection and data governance through a single management console, making implementation more efficient for our customers,” said Mr Nutt. “These integrate seamlessly with a growing ecosystem of security monitoring and threat prevention providers, bolstering cyber resilience to enable quick recovery, enhance access management and proactively mitigate threats.”

