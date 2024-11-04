Smart Nation: Building an inclusive digital society for all

As a young teenager excited to buy his first desktop computer, Mr Justin Hor was disappointed when the bargain fell short of his expectations. “The computer came pre-loaded with junk apps,” the 19-year-old student recalled. “What’s worse, after troubleshooting, I realised that the graphic processing unit didn’t match the advertised specs.”

Instead of being discouraged, Mr Hor turned to YouTube to figure out how to fix his PC. He also purchased a new graphics card and taught himself to install it.

This hands-on experience, coupled with a childhood curiosity about smartphones, sparked his lifelong passion for technology. Now a final-year Computer Engineering student at Singapore Polytechnic, Mr Hor continues to nurture his interest and skills in tech.

His skills go beyond the classroom. A regular volunteer at school events, he chanced upon the Smart Nation Ambassador (SNA) programme two years ago and saw it as an opportunity to make a meaningful impact by sharing his tech knowledge with others.

ON THE JOB AS A SMART NATION AMBASSADOR

Launched in 2019, the SNA programme has engaged over 4,700 volunteers who support the Smart Nation effort through community outreach initiatives on digital technologies.

The programme is one of several avenues for the general public to contribute to Singapore’s Smart Nation 2.0 vision and build a thriving digital future for all. The refreshed version was unveiled in early October by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who outlined three goals for the next phase: Growth, trust and community. The focus will be on empowering Singaporeans and businesses to realise their full potential, go online with confidence and harness technology to strengthen community bonds.