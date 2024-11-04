Smart Nation: Building an inclusive digital society for all
This member of the Smart Nation Ambassador programme finds fulfilment in helping others navigate the digital world.
As a young teenager excited to buy his first desktop computer, Mr Justin Hor was disappointed when the bargain fell short of his expectations. “The computer came pre-loaded with junk apps,” the 19-year-old student recalled. “What’s worse, after troubleshooting, I realised that the graphic processing unit didn’t match the advertised specs.”
Instead of being discouraged, Mr Hor turned to YouTube to figure out how to fix his PC. He also purchased a new graphics card and taught himself to install it.
This hands-on experience, coupled with a childhood curiosity about smartphones, sparked his lifelong passion for technology. Now a final-year Computer Engineering student at Singapore Polytechnic, Mr Hor continues to nurture his interest and skills in tech.
His skills go beyond the classroom. A regular volunteer at school events, he chanced upon the Smart Nation Ambassador (SNA) programme two years ago and saw it as an opportunity to make a meaningful impact by sharing his tech knowledge with others.
ON THE JOB AS A SMART NATION AMBASSADOR
Launched in 2019, the SNA programme has engaged over 4,700 volunteers who support the Smart Nation effort through community outreach initiatives on digital technologies.
The programme is one of several avenues for the general public to contribute to Singapore’s Smart Nation 2.0 vision and build a thriving digital future for all. The refreshed version was unveiled in early October by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who outlined three goals for the next phase: Growth, trust and community. The focus will be on empowering Singaporeans and businesses to realise their full potential, go online with confidence and harness technology to strengthen community bonds.
During the school holidays, Mr Hor volunteers as an SNA, taking on various roles at Smart Nation community events. He has guided visitors through exhibitions and showed them how to play tech-related games at roadshows.
He volunteered at a roadshow to promote the HealthHub and Healthy 365 apps, encouraging citizens to use these digital platforms to enrol in Healthier SG – the national initiative focused on preventive healthcare – and participate in community programmes. Healthier SG enrolees rely on the HealthHub and Healthy 365 digital apps to manage their patient appointments, personalised health plan and other health-related activities.
He recalled a memorable moment when a senior citizen, speaking to him in Mandarin, asked for help navigating HealthHub. “I showed her how she could access her health records by logging in with Singpass (a digital identity for Singaporean citizens and residents),” he said. “She was very grateful for the assistance.”
Mr Hor believes that patience and friendliness are important qualities for being an effective SNA. “As long as you’re approachable, you’ll enjoy interacting with the elderly,” he said. “It’s rewarding to see their reactions when they realise what technology can do.”
TRANSLATING HIS EXPERIENCE TO CREATING APPS
Helping the elderly navigate technology has also deepened Mr Hor’s appreciation of app development and its impact on end users.
“It helps to have empathy and be willing to listen,” he said. “In school, we learn about user-centric design, but theory can only take you so far. By interacting with real users, you’ll uncover challenges that might not have been considered during development.”
As part of a school project, Mr Hor and his classmates developed a prototype navigation app targeted at people with mobility difficulties, including the elderly and physically disabled. To ensure that the app was user-friendly, the team designed large and easily visible buttons, clean and simple navigation bars and a main screen where essential functions could be accessed with a single tap.
Mr Hor, who plans to further his studies in technology after completing National Service, recently completed an internship at the Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies. There, he gained a greater understanding of the critical role technology plays in Singapore’s national security.
“Technology can be used for public good – not only to make life more convenient, but to safeguard our nation, too,” he explained. “When we think about defence, we often picture tanks or fighter jets, but there are also people working behind the scenes in tech to keep us safe.”
Mr Hor is considering a future tech career in the public sector. In the meantime, he remains committed to raising digital awareness as an SNA.
“It’s rewarding to teach others, especially seniors, how to use technology. It is my way of helping ensure that no one is left behind in our nation’s digital journey,” he reflected.
