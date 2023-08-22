Smarter than ever: A new dawn of AI-powered intelligence for smartphones

Powered by the most advanced version of the Qualcomm AI Engine, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy represents a significant advancement in connected computing.

Seamlessly integrated across the platform, the engine touts a bevy of intuitive features, including voice-activated apps as well as real-time translations with faster and more accurate multi-language processing.

Fans of the Galaxy’s exemplary camera quality can look forward to creating compelling videos thanks to the engine’s cinematic effects, while avid gamers get to elevate their gameplay with smart AI bots. Additionally, the built-in AI adapts to users’ preferences, ensuring a customised user journey marked by fluid app interactions, faster voice assistants and heightened camera intelligence.

FASTER, BETTER, SMOOTHER

To boost AI performance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy features an improved Qualcomm Hexagon processor with a specialised power delivery system. Akin to an upgraded household electrical breaker, this system efficiently transfers power to the processor during heavy usage and conserves power during periods of dormancy – all while maintaining exceptional AI performance. Micro tile inferencing, a novel technique that divides neural network layers into smaller micro tiles, further augments AI capability.

With the Qualcomm Sensing Hub, users can enjoy better clarity during outdoor phone or video calls, as AI-based echo and noise cancellation helps deliver sharper audio and video quality.

Whether you are a professional or a hobbyist, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy offers a photography experience like no other with Snapdragon Sight. This feature introduces an autofocus that is 300 per cent faster, a three-camera capture for richer image details and real-time semantic segmentation enabled by Cognitive ISP – a deep learning algorithm that optimises photos and videos even in ultra-low-light conditions. Taking the perfect night-time selfie is now easier, as Snapdragon blends the best parts of 30 images into one that captures all the right details.

TAKING GAMEPLAY AND CONNECTIVITY TO NEW HEIGHTS

Empowering desktop-like gaming on the go, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy encompasses the next-generation Qualcomm Adreno graphics processing unit, complete with real-time ray tracing that delivers life-like light, reflections and illuminations. Graphics are rendered 25 per cent faster than its predecessor for more immersive gameplay.

Gamers can anticipate a plethora of desktop games migrating to mobile devices, all enabled by Samsung Galaxy’s support for the latest Vulkan Application Programming Interface 1.3.

Furthermore, commuting takes on a new dimension with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform’s multi-gigabit connectivity that promises uninterrupted streaming and gaming experiences. Its Qualcomm FastConnect Mobile Connectivity Subsystem and Snapdragon X70 Modem-RF System ensure swift, ultra-low-latency Wi-Fi where available, advanced 5G coverage and Bluetooth enhancements for Samsung Galaxy users. To top it off, Snapdragon Sound, a platform that delivers lossless and high-res music streaming, elevates the auditory experience.

Reflecting on Qualcomm Technologies’ long-standing commitment to developing hybrid AI that powers billions of edge devices, Mr Liew said: “With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, Qualcomm is propelling the smartphone industry into a new era of innovation and connectivity. We are dedicated to redefining standards and enriching the smartphone journey for users, and we hope to continue empowering the world through cutting-edge technology.”

Learn more about Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. For the latest updates and insights, visit Snapdragon’s Instagram page (@snapdragon_sea).