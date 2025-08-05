Spotting red flags, taking swift action: Inside DBS’ fight against scams

When DBS or POSB customers spot unauthorised transactions in their bank statements, their calls often reach Mr Muhammad Saifuddin, a customer relations and scam management lead at DBS Bank.

“Many victims cling to false hope, believing fraudsters’ promises of profitable investments or job payments,” said Mr Muhammad.

In 2024, the Singapore Police Force reported 852 love scams, which resulted in S$27.6 million lost. Separately, job and investment scams led to the largest financial losses, amounting to more than S$476 million. Behind these stark figures are individuals whose hard-earned savings were wiped out in an instant.

To counter increasingly sophisticated scams, DBS and POSB have implemented a rapid response system that is activated as soon as a customer reports suspicious activity. “Our teams are trained to act within minutes,” said Mr Muhammad. “When someone calls our scam hotline, we can immediately lock their accounts and prevent further losses.”

Staff like Ms Lee Bee Bee, assistant service manager at the POSB branch in Yishun West, are often the last line of defence against scams.

Last year, Ms Lee stopped a customer from falling for a scam. “The customer believed he was about to receive S$100,000 from an overseas friend,” she said. “The scammer – posing as a CEO – claimed their own bank account had been frozen, and asked the customer to transfer money to help activate a SIM card.”

The request was part of a familiar pattern: Fraudsters often use fake emergencies to build trust and prompt urgent action. Ms Lee persuaded the customer not to proceed with the transfer, pointing out that suspicious web links, requests involving SIM cards and demands for gift card purchases are all common scam tactics.

“When a customer insists on making an urgent overseas transfer, especially for so-called medical bills or to receive valuable items like gold bars, that’s an immediate red flag,” said Ms Lee.

HOW SCAMMERS TARGET DIFFERENT AGE GROUPS