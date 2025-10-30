Starting strong: How young learners are future-proofing their careers by upskilling

A biomedical diploma holder who pivoted to a bachelor’s degree in accountancy, Mr Kang Kuan Yang traces his career aspirations to an internship during his biomedical studies. While working on research projects, he found himself drawn not only to the science but also to how research translated into real-world business outcomes – from budgeting to project viability.

“That experience made me realise that I wanted to bridge both worlds,” said the 23-year-old. “I’d like to take up advisory roles in research and development departments to utilise my project management abilities. Or I might enter a scientific research organisation, but in a finance capacity.”

Now in his first year at university, Mr Kang is future-proofing his career by strategically upskilling through online courses at NTUC LearningHub. “The courses were extremely relevant and helpful in my transition,” he said. “It was a chance to gain industry-relevant skills in areas like cloud, project management and sustainability – all of which I see as valuable for my future.”

Since its corporatisation in 2004, NTUC LearningHub has facilitated training and upskilling for diverse groups of learners, from youths to mid-career switchers and mature workers. The NTUC LearningHub Learning eXperience Platform (LXP) also enables learners to upskill flexibly and conveniently while managing work and personal commitments.

Learners like Mr Samuel Tham and Ms Nur Rasinah have similarly benefitted from NTUC LearningHub’s courses to gain practical skills that support their personal development and career goals. Their experiences show that success isn’t only about knowing exactly what career to pursue – it’s also about being ready for the opportunities that lie ahead.

GETTING A HEAD START AND SHAPING HIS FUTURE

Before enrolling in NTUC LearningHub’s Fundamentals of Python Programming, Mr Kang had no coding experience and found the idea of learning it online daunting. “But I was pleasantly surprised. The trainer was incredibly responsive to every question and showed great patience and attention to the learners,” he said.

Encouraged by the positive experience, Mr Kang explored more tech courses on LXP, including Analysing and Visualising Data with Power BI, AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials and Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals. Each course strengthened his confidence and turned his technical curiosity into practical skills.

Reflecting on his journey, Mr Kang believes that upskilling early gave him a head start in aligning his studies with real-world demands. “Expanding your knowledge builds your skills and opens up more career opportunities,” he said. “Combining technology with accountancy doesn’t just make you more efficient, but it also makes you more valuable in the job market.”

Mr Kang plans to continue expanding his qualifications and is eyeing the ITIL 4 Foundation course. “Lifelong learning keeps things exciting,” he shared.

CHARTING A CLEARER PATH THROUGH UPSKILLING