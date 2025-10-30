Starting strong: How young learners are future-proofing their careers by upskilling
By upskilling early at NTUC LearningHub, these trainees are taking charge of their futures, gaining not just skills but also the head start and confidence to pursue their aspirations.
A biomedical diploma holder who pivoted to a bachelor’s degree in accountancy, Mr Kang Kuan Yang traces his career aspirations to an internship during his biomedical studies. While working on research projects, he found himself drawn not only to the science but also to how research translated into real-world business outcomes – from budgeting to project viability.
“That experience made me realise that I wanted to bridge both worlds,” said the 23-year-old. “I’d like to take up advisory roles in research and development departments to utilise my project management abilities. Or I might enter a scientific research organisation, but in a finance capacity.”
Now in his first year at university, Mr Kang is future-proofing his career by strategically upskilling through online courses at NTUC LearningHub. “The courses were extremely relevant and helpful in my transition,” he said. “It was a chance to gain industry-relevant skills in areas like cloud, project management and sustainability – all of which I see as valuable for my future.”
Since its corporatisation in 2004, NTUC LearningHub has facilitated training and upskilling for diverse groups of learners, from youths to mid-career switchers and mature workers. The NTUC LearningHub Learning eXperience Platform (LXP) also enables learners to upskill flexibly and conveniently while managing work and personal commitments.
Learners like Mr Samuel Tham and Ms Nur Rasinah have similarly benefitted from NTUC LearningHub’s courses to gain practical skills that support their personal development and career goals. Their experiences show that success isn’t only about knowing exactly what career to pursue – it’s also about being ready for the opportunities that lie ahead.
GETTING A HEAD START AND SHAPING HIS FUTURE
Before enrolling in NTUC LearningHub’s Fundamentals of Python Programming, Mr Kang had no coding experience and found the idea of learning it online daunting. “But I was pleasantly surprised. The trainer was incredibly responsive to every question and showed great patience and attention to the learners,” he said.
Encouraged by the positive experience, Mr Kang explored more tech courses on LXP, including Analysing and Visualising Data with Power BI, AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials and Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals. Each course strengthened his confidence and turned his technical curiosity into practical skills.
Reflecting on his journey, Mr Kang believes that upskilling early gave him a head start in aligning his studies with real-world demands. “Expanding your knowledge builds your skills and opens up more career opportunities,” he said. “Combining technology with accountancy doesn’t just make you more efficient, but it also makes you more valuable in the job market.”
Mr Kang plans to continue expanding his qualifications and is eyeing the ITIL 4 Foundation course. “Lifelong learning keeps things exciting,” he shared.
CHARTING A CLEARER PATH THROUGH UPSKILLING
As a third-year engineering student, Mr Tham is determined to build an internship resume that aligns with his career aspirations.
Before starting university, he spent seven months as an automation engineer intern assisting in a wafer machine automation project. The experience cemented his interest in engineering and technology while showing him that learning doesn’t stop with school. As he prepared for university, he decided to make good use of his National Service period to continue developing himself through online courses on LXP, which he could take at his own pace, anytime, anywhere.
Through the Analysing and Visualising Data with Power BI, and Fundamentals of Python Programming courses on LXP, the 22-year-old gained both the technical know-how and the confidence to apply his skills in school.
The new knowledge proved invaluable for Mr Tham – from tackling complex university projects and leading group assignments to taking part in a hackathon. “Having coding knowledge really helped,” he said. “It made me more comfortable and confident in experimenting with data, testing ideas and contributing meaningfully to discussions.”
More importantly, these experiences not only sharpened his technical abilities and helped him identify the tech areas he wants to specialise in, but also reinforced his belief that continuous learning is key to staying relevant in a fast-evolving world. “I hope to apply the technical skills and thought processes I’ve developed to roles like business analytics and technology consultancy in the future,” he said.
CONTRIBUTING WITH CONFIDENCE AT WORK
For Ms Rasinah, stepping into the corporate world was both exciting and challenging. After graduating, she began her career as an analyst in the financial sector, a role that demanded precision, discretion and an analytical mind.
“While the work was technical and analytical, it also required a lot of communication and coordination with different stakeholders,” said the 23-year-old. “As an introvert, I knew that my technical skills alone were not enough – I needed to build confidence in speaking up and working with people.”
To strengthen these skills, she enrolled in the People and Relationship Management L1: Work in a Diverse Service Environment Powered by John Maxwell course at NTUC LearningHub. Through role-play activities and group discussions, the course provided a supportive environment for learners to strengthen their communication and teamwork skills.
“It was eye-opening to step into someone else’s shoes and learn how to manage challenging situations,” she said. “These skills don’t just help in your career. They’re useful in everyday life, whether it’s managing conflicts, communicating clearly or having the confidence to express yourself.”
Now a compliance analyst, Ms Rasinah found that the skills gained from these lessons extend well beyond the classroom. In a recent workplace discussion about whether to escalate a case, she drew on the communication techniques she had learned to express her views clearly and work with her colleagues towards a compromise.
“I’ve become more assertive and effective in my role,” she said. “The course has helped me handle situations professionally and show that I can contribute meaningfully to discussions.”
