Strengthen your legacy planning strategy with Sun Life Singapore’s SunBrilliance Indexed Universal Life

HNW and ultra-HNW (UHNW) individuals acknowledge the responsibility that comes with wealth transfer and deem imparting values as integral to their legacy. SunBrilliance Indexed Universal Life has a first-in-market option called Legacy Plus that facilitates this by allowing beneficiaries to receive the death benefit in yearly payouts for up to 10 years.

Said Mr Wei: “We believe that the Legacy Plus option will enrich and deepen conversations on wealth planning and charitable giving. The phased payout offers greater peace of mind for both clients and their beneficiaries.”

Under the new Sun Life Singapore Philanthropic Pledge launched with SunBrilliance Indexed Universal Life, Sun Life Singapore will donate up to 0.5 per cent of the premiums received from SunBrilliance Indexed Universal Life – with a cap of US$20,000 (S$27,000) – through Community Chest. This will aid various Singapore-based charity programmes, including those focused on Type 2 diabetes prevention and care, mental wellness, diversity, equity and inclusion, and disaster relief.

In recognition of its significant influence, the Sun Life Singapore Philanthropic Pledge was awarded the Most Impactful CSR Initiative at the Insurance Asia News Country Awards for Excellence 2023 (Singapore). Said Mr Wei: “Our pledge was envisioned as a giving initiative that would allow us to make an accelerated impact on the community. We hope this inspires our clients to become advocates of philanthropy and give back to society.”

Mr Karim Gilani, president of Greater China, Singapore and International HNW at Sun Life, added that the launch of SunBrilliance Indexed Universal Life represents a series of pioneering milestones in the Singapore market. Notably, Sun Life is the first insurance company to integrate upfront charitable giving into its life insurance solution.

“SunBrilliance Indexed Universal Life’s innovative features and benefits were made possible by our resolve to improve the status quo, innovate and be open to feedback from our business partners and clients,” he said. “I am gratified that we are establishing a new standard in reshaping the landscape of HNW insurance solutions.”

Visit Sun Life Singapore to find out more about SunBrilliance Indexed Universal Life.

*Buying a life insurance policy is a long-term commitment. An early termination of the policy usually involves high costs and the surrender value payable (if any) may be less than the total premiums paid. This information advertisement is for general information only and does not take into account the specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any specific person.

Sun Life is not responsible for any losses based on the contents of this document alone. You should seek advice from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the policy before making a commitment to purchase. In the event that you choose not to do so, you should consider whether the product in question is suitable for you before purchasing it.

This information advertisement is not a contract of insurance. Refer to the policy contract for the exact terms and conditions, specific details and exclusions. Protected up to specified limits by SDIC. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Information is correct as of September 2023.

Read the full disclaimer here.